NBA All-Time Player Rankings: Top 10 Power Forwards

Who's the greatest power forward of all time?

Now that we've discussed the top 10 point guards, shooting guards and small forwards in NBA history, it's time to look at the chameleon of basketball positions: power forwards.

For years, the 4 was your lineup's bruiser, often more so than the 5. Think about guys like Charles Oakley, Dennis Rodman or Karl Malone. Heck, Rodman and Malone even duked it out in a WCW ring.

But then Dirk Nowitzki came along and popularized the concept of a stretch 4. Suddenly, skill became as important as muscle. Kevin Garnett helped with that revolution by demonstrating how big men can run a break and even act as a de facto point guard.

Now, the stretch 4 has given way to the playmaking 4. Being able and willing to shoot threes is no longer enough. Just ask Ryan Anderson.

But long before power forwards became the NBA's petri dish for positionless basketball, 4s dominated the boards and the paint. Several of those old-school bigs populate this list. But don't worry, the revolutionaries will make their presence known as well.

In determining the order here, we'll use the same mostly subjective criteria from the previous positional top 10s.

Catch-all metrics like box plus/minus (available from the 1973-74 season on) and win shares per 48 minutes came into play. And you'll see pace- and playing-time-adjusted numbers (in the form of "per 75 possessions"). But intangibles have to be factored into these conversations as well.

One final housekeeping note: We'll consider Basketball Reference the arbiter of positional determinations for this piece and subsequent top 10s...

That last part is critical for this particular article. Plenty of fans likely see Tim Duncan as a power forward, but Basketball Reference tabs him as a center for 71 percent of his minutes. So, if you're looking for the breakdown on TD, it's on the way, but it's among the rest of the top-10 centers.

