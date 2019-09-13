NBA All-Time Player Rankings: Top 10 Shooting Guards

10 of 10

Per Game: 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.3 steals, 0.8 blocks

Per 75 Possessions: 30.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.4 steals, 0.8 blocks

Relative True Shooting Percentage: +3.7

Box Plus/Minus: +8.1

Win Shares per 48 Minutes: .250

In baseball, there's a simple analytical concept known as Black Ink. MLB.com's Joe Posnanski explained:

"...Black Ink simply refers to the times when a player leads the league in a category (you know how they will show that number in bold letters in the stats...that's Black Ink).

"Bill James came up with Black Ink but it's one of his less involved, more fun inventions. He thought it would be a cool way to predict Hall of Fame chances. He'd give players four points for every time they led the league in something people thought was hugely important, like batting average, homers or RBIs. He'd give three points for something a little bit less regarded like runs scored or hits, two points for stuff like doubles or stolen bases, and one point for the baseline stuff like games played."

Let's talk about Jordan's Black Ink for a moment, shall we?

He led the NBA in points per game 10 times; steals per game three times; minutes per game twice; box plus/minus five times; wins over replacement player seven times; win shares per 48 minutes eight times; and win shares nine times.

Phew...

Head on over to MJ's Basketball Reference page and you'll see loads of Black Ink (boldface type in our fancy digital age).

As far as career leaderboards go, Jordan's first in points per game (30.1), usage percentage (33.3) and win shares per 48 minutes (.251). He's second to LeBron in box plus/minus.

For much of the 1980s and '90s, he dominated the sport in a way no one had since Wilt.

He had six seasons in which he averaged at least 30 points and five assists, tied with Oscar Robertson for the all-time lead. After those two, no one else had more than three such seasons.

And of course, Jordan somehow found another level for the playoffs.

On top of his 6-0 record in Finals series, MJ averaged 33.4 points per game in the postseason and led the NBA in playoff points per game in 10 of the 13 years in which he participated.

In the Finals alone, he averaged 33.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game, while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from three.

Jordan isn't just the greatest shooting guard of all time; he's still the GOAT to most.

Business Insider pollsters recently surveyed a group of people on the debate. A whopping 66 percent of respondents tabbed Jordan as the best player ever. LeBron finished second with 10.4 percent of the vote.

Plenty of numbers favor LeBron, but absent a few more titles, he may never catch Jordan in the eyes of the average fan.