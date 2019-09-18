NBA All-Time Player Rankings: Top 10 Small Forwards

3 of 10

Per Game: 24.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals

Per 75 Possessions: 23.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.0 steals

Relative True Shooting Percentage: +8.3

Net Rating Swing: N/A

Box Plus/Minus: +3.1

Win Shares per 48 Minutes: .189

Adrian Dantley is one of the most efficient scorers in league history.

There are 64 players with at least 5,000 minutes and a scoring average at 20 or more. Only six of those players have a 60-plus true shooting percentage. And Stephen Curry (62.4) and Karl-Anthony Towns (61.9) are the only two ahead of Dantley's (61.7).

Perhaps even more remarkable, Dantley posted four seasons in which he averaged at least 30 points per game with a 60-plus true shooting percentage. There is a grand total of 16 such seasons in NBA history. Four each belong to Dantley and Michael Jordan. No one else has more than two.

That Dantley did this at 6'5" and long before threes were in vogue (he only hit seven in his career) is remarkable.

Perhaps Dantley's dominance was due in part to the fact he never played like he was 6'5".

"He always seems to know where that crack in the wall is," former Celtics coach K.C. Jones said, per Thomas Bonk of the Los Angeles Times. "If I put Kevin McHale or Bill Walton on him, he just yawns and says 'Oh, well, another little guy on me.'"

In the same Times piece, Dantley's own coach, Frank Layden, expounded further:

"What's happened is that Adrian may be the greatest scorer ever to play in the NBA. That's quite a statement, I know. But we're talking now about a long period of time, all right? This is his 10th year in the NBA. He's a scoring machine. And it isn't 50 points one night and 15 another. It's 30 every night. He doesn't slip.

"He is so great at getting his position near the basket. Then he uses his drop steps, holds his man off, pump-fakes, all the things we talk about but seldom are used. There's nobody who plays the pivot better than him, whether you're 7 foot or not. His footwork and his pump fakes and his ability to get position are a clinic...a masterpiece."

In today's game, we're unlikely to see anyone play quite like Dantley did. At that size, you better be able to shoot threes nowadays. But his combination of strength, fundamentals and craftiness made him one of the best scorers we've ever seen, regardless of what era of players you compare him to.