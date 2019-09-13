Adam Gase Says He Threatened Dolphins Players with Trade to Browns

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 13, 2019

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase watches the team warm up, before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Jarvis Landry wasn't lying when he said last year that former Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase used to jokingly threaten to trade players to the Cleveland Browns when they messed up.

As he and the New York Jets prepare to face Landry and the Browns on Monday night, Gase acknowledged on Friday, per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, that he did attempt to use Cleveland as a potential punishment to keep players disciplined.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

