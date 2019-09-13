Adam Gase Says He Threatened Dolphins Players with Trade to Browns

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Jarvis Landry wasn't lying when he said last year that former Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase used to jokingly threaten to trade players to the Cleveland Browns when they messed up.

As he and the New York Jets prepare to face Landry and the Browns on Monday night, Gase acknowledged on Friday, per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, that he did attempt to use Cleveland as a potential punishment to keep players disciplined.

