Ex-NBA Player Al Harrington Says 'I'm Being Targeted' by Police After Stops

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 09: Al Harrington who played 16 seasons in the NBA talks about entrepreneurship and his company Viola that is involved in the cannabis industry during the Legends National Basketball Retired Players Association Conference at Caesars Palace on July 9, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)
John McCoy/Getty Images

Former NBA player Al Harrington believes the police are looking for him when he goes out driving in Hollywood, Los Angeles. 

Speaking to TMZ Sports in an interview published Friday, Harrington said "I'm being targeted" by the cops after noting he "just got pulled over again."

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

