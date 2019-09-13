Marcus Rashford: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer More Understanding Than Jose Mourinho

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Marcus Rashford has said Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer "understands the players" at Old Trafford better than his predecessor, Jose Mourinho.

The Norwegian replaced Mourinho last December, initially on an interim basis, after the Portuguese boss had overseen United's worst-ever start to a Premier League season:

Solskjaer, an Old Trafford legend after his 11 years there as a player, started his tenure in fine fashion as he oversaw a run of 14 wins in 17.

But United's form has collapsed since March, and they are on a run of just three wins in 13 Premier League games.

Talking about the differences between the two coaches, Rashford acknowledged Mourinho is a "top manager," but he said Solskjaer has a better understanding of his players because of his previous experience as a top-level striker, per BBC Sport (h/t Chris Burton of Goal):

"He's very different, but that's expected because he's played. Off the pitch, he understands the players a bit more. I don't think it was a problem for [Mourinho] because he's obviously a top manager and he has his way of reading people. But for me, when a manager has played, they have lived the lifestyle and might be a bit more understanding."

Rashford, 21, has a big role to play at United in 2019-20.

Following the departure of both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan, he and Anthony Martial will need to be United's principle goalscorers this season.

After four matches in the new Premier League campaign, both have two goals apiece, but they are being eclipsed by summer signing Daniel James, and Rashford's starting spot is potentially under threat from the Welshman:

Rashford, Martial and James all found the net in United's opening game of the season when they thrashed Chelsea 4-0 at Old Trafford.

It was a result that understandably prompted optimism at the Manchester giants, but that has quickly evaporated after draws with Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers and a home loss to Crystal Palace.

Solskjaer's position is already being called into question:

With the international break now over, the Premier League returns this weekend, and United host Leicester City on Saturday.

The Red Devils need a win to kickstart their season after it stalled following the Chelsea victory.

More dropped points and Solskjaer could soon find himself going the way of all Sir Alex Ferguson's other successors, as even with the players onside, no manager can survive a long run of consistently poor results.