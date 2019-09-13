Luke Kuechly on Panthers' 0-2 Start: 'The Sky Is Not Falling'

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly isn't panicking following his team's 0-2 start.

"The sky is not falling," he said after Thursday's 20-14 home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per David Newton of ESPN.

Newton pointed out Kuechly was a featured member of the 2013 Panthers, who started 0-2 and finished the year at 12-4. A turnaround would be nothing new for the six-time Pro Bowler.

