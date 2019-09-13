Luke Kuechly on Panthers' 0-2 Start: 'The Sky Is Not Falling'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 13, 2019

Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) runs a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly isn't panicking following his team's 0-2 start.  

"The sky is not falling," he said after Thursday's 20-14 home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per David Newton of ESPN.

Newton pointed out Kuechly was a featured member of the 2013 Panthers, who started 0-2 and finished the year at 12-4. A turnaround would be nothing new for the six-time Pro Bowler.

             

