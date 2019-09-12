Warren Sapp to Odell Beckham Jr.: Can't Wear a $350K Watch, Play Like a $2 Bill

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Warren Sapp doesn't have time for Odell Beckham Jr.'s on-field fashion statements.

"You can't wear a $350,000 watch and play like a $2 bill," the Hall of Fame defensive tackle told USA Today's Jarrett Bell on Thursday night. "That don't get it done. It was a nice-looking watch. Matched the uniform and everything. But I'd love to see you in the end zone, dancing or something. C'mon, man."

Beckham donned a RM 11-03 watch by Richard Mille worth $189,500, originally believed to be worth $350,000, during the Cleveland Browns' season-opening 43-13 loss against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The 26-year-old Browns receiver caught seven of his 11 targets for 71 yards and no touchdowns.

Beckham addressed criticism Tuesday prior to Sapp's comments to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot:

"I'm here to play football. I would love for them to talk about football and what I do on the field, if I messed up on the field or if I didn't do well on the field, talk about my performance. Don't talk about any extracurricular, that's just it. If anybody else would've worn the watch, or if it was a $20 watch, it wouldn't have been no problem."

The three-time Pro Bowler added that he'll "still be wearing it" during games the same way he does at practice or in the shower. "It's just on me." When Cabot pressed on a possible fine from the NFL due to the league's rule prohibiting players from wearing hard objects during the game, which Beckham violated, he defended himself again.

"For what?" he responded. "You've got to look into the rulebook. It says you can't wear any hard objects. The watch is plastic. But people have knee braces on that are hard and made out of metal and you don't see them taping it up, no jewelry on, so I'm good."

Article 4 of the NFL rulebook lists the guideline against hard objects in full:

"Hard objects and substances, including but not limited to casts, guards or braces for hand, wrist, forearm, elbow, hip, thigh, knee, and shin, unless such items are appropriately covered on all edges and surfaces by a minimum of ⅜-inch foam rubber or similar soft material. Any such item worn to protect an injury must be reported by the applicable coaching staff to the Umpire in advance of the game, and a description of the injury must be provided."

Most likely, Beckham's watch would not be a main talking point had he and Cleveland's offense as a whole played better in Week 1. The Browns' next chance to change the narrative will be Monday night against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.