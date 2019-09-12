DeAndre Hopkins Says Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey Is His Favorite CB to Play Against

Scott Halleran/Getty Images

Houston Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins and Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey have gone back and forth through the years, but there is nothing but respect between the Pro Bowlers.

Ahead of Sunday's AFC South clash between the Jaguars and Texans in Houston, Hopkins said he enjoys going up against Ramsey more than any other defensive back, as the Jacksonville star isn't afraid to follow him around the field.

Hopkins told reporters Thursday, via Mark Berman of Fox 26:

"He's my favorite corner to play against. He's the only corner in the NFL that actually follows me everywhere I go. You got to respect that. ... No matter where I line up he's right there in front of me. A lot of guys claim they're No. 1 DBs, but not a lot of guys can do that."

Since Ramsey entered the league in 2016, Hopkins has averaged 6.5 receptions for 77.8 yards per game against Jacksonville. He has found the end zone three times in six games during that span, accomplishing that feat in three of their last four showdowns.

The outspoken Ramsey has never been one to mince words, which was apparent in his August 2018 GQ feature. Still, Ramsey said of Hopkins in April 2017, per ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco: "I respect his game. He knows that. He respects my game as well. You've got bring some fire. You've got to bring some rivalry in to it."

That's not all he's had to say, either.

"[Hopkins] had a 99 overall rating on Madden. That is damn near unguardable on Madden, right?" Ramsey said recently, per The Athletic's Aaron Reiss. "It's pretty much like that in real life, too."

Ramsey and Hopkins have had fun at each other's expense, but they both understand there is plenty of talent in their matchup. And that makes Sunday's game a must-watch.