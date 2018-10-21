DeAndre Hopkins Trolls Jalen Ramsey, Jaguars When Asked If They Have a Rivalry

DeAndre Hopkins Trolls Jalen Ramsey, Jaguars When Asked If They Have a RivalryOctober 21, 2018
Houston Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins doesn't believe he has a rivalry with Jalen Ramsey or the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Pro Bowler responded perfectly when asked about the situation after Sunday's 20-7 win:
Aaron Reiss @aaronjreiss
DeAndre Hopkins was asked about his rivalry with Jalen Ramsey. He replied: How can that be a rivalry? What’s the Texans’ record vs the Jags with Ramsey on the team? As he left the room he said: “7-2”
Aaron Reiss of The Athletic did note the Texans were only 3-2 with Ramsey on the Jaguars, but Houston has still won seven of the last nine in this matchup.
Ramsey is known as one of the bigger trash-talkers in the league, and he did hold Hopkins to only three catches in Week 7. However, those plays went for 50 yards and a touchdown in the low-scoring battle.
It seems as long as his team got the win, however, Hopkins doesn't really care who won the one-on-one matchup.
Cowboys Must Make Trade to Help Passing Game