DeAndre Hopkins Trolls Jalen Ramsey, Jaguars When Asked If They Have a Rivalry

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2018

JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 21: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Houston Texans and Jalen Ramsey #20 of the Jacksonville Jaguars face off during the first half at TIAA Bank Field on October 21, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
Scott Halleran/Getty Images

Houston Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins doesn't believe he has a rivalry with Jalen Ramsey or the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Pro Bowler responded perfectly when asked about the situation after Sunday's 20-7 win:

Aaron Reiss of The Athletic did note the Texans were only 3-2 with Ramsey on the Jaguars, but Houston has still won seven of the last nine in this matchup.

Ramsey is known as one of the bigger trash-talkers in the league, and he did hold Hopkins to only three catches in Week 7. However, those plays went for 50 yards and a touchdown in the low-scoring battle.

It seems as long as his team got the win, however, Hopkins doesn't really care who won the one-on-one matchup.

Related

    Cowboys Must Make Trade to Help Passing Game

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cowboys Must Make Trade to Help Passing Game

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Redskins Cash In on Dak Fumble 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Redskins Cash In on Dak Fumble 🎥

    bleacherreport
    via Twitter

    Parker's Agent Blasts Gase 😳

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Parker's Agent Blasts Gase 😳

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Watson Too Injured to Get on Plane, but Fine to Face Jags D

    Houston Texans logo
    Houston Texans

    Watson Too Injured to Get on Plane, but Fine to Face Jags D

    SBNation.com
    via SBNation.com