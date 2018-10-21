DeAndre Hopkins Trolls Jalen Ramsey, Jaguars When Asked If They Have a Rivalry

Scott Halleran/Getty Images

Houston Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins doesn't believe he has a rivalry with Jalen Ramsey or the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Pro Bowler responded perfectly when asked about the situation after Sunday's 20-7 win:

Aaron Reiss of The Athletic did note the Texans were only 3-2 with Ramsey on the Jaguars, but Houston has still won seven of the last nine in this matchup.

Ramsey is known as one of the bigger trash-talkers in the league, and he did hold Hopkins to only three catches in Week 7. However, those plays went for 50 yards and a touchdown in the low-scoring battle.

It seems as long as his team got the win, however, Hopkins doesn't really care who won the one-on-one matchup.