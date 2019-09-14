Match Card, Potential Spoilers, Picks and More for WWE Clash of Champions 2019

AMER HILABI/Getty Images

The WWE Universe may be shifting its focus to SmackDown’s upcoming Fox debut, but the company is ready to put on a show as every main-roster championship will be on the line Sunday.

With many of the top Superstars in the business scheduled to do battle at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view, here is the full match card, predictions and potential spoilers for the 2019 edition of the show.

Full Clash of Champions 2019 Match Card and Predictions

WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks

Universal Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Braun Strowman

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Tag Team Championship: Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman (c) vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. The Revival

United States Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Cedric Alexander

Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. The Miz

Women's Tag Team Championship: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c) vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

Cruiserweight Championship: Drew Gulak (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado

No Disqualification Match: Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan

*Winners italicized.

Potential Spoilers

The Fiend Going to Destroy the Main Event?

WWE Creative has dedicated more time and effort to the Universal Championship match between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman than any other bout on the card, but the battle could have a disputed finish thanks to possible interference.

The Fiend may be coming to Clash of Champions to beat down Rollins and Strowman.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (via the Daily Express), Bray Wyatt is next in line for a shot at the Universal title, which indicates The Fiend could have a hand in the finish of Sunday’s main event.

Meltzer suggests Wyatt could be facing both Rollins and Strowman in a Triple Threat match at the October 6 Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. There are also local advertisements for house shows featuring Wyatt fighting Rollins, which could indicate the long-term plan is for a feud pitting the current champion against The Fiend.

While the rumors have resulted in excitement from wrestling fans, it also presents a problem. Rollins shouldn’t lose the Universal Championship anytime soon after finally vanquishing Brock Lesnar, and Wyatt and his new character shouldn’t be defeated until it’s a monumental moment.

The only hope is that Wyatt interferes in the Clash of Champions title match only to have The Undertaker interfere in the possible Triple Threat Hell in a Cell match, setting up a singles battle of epic proportions.

Roode and Ziggler Winning Gold?

Despite only coming together as a team a few weeks ago, there are reports that Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler will beat Rollins and Strowman for the Raw Tag Team Championships Sunday.

According to Meltzer (via Ringside News), Roode and Ziggler won their No. 1 contenders match and are scheduled to win the titles as a way to help create animosity and tension between Rollins and Strowman.

On the surface, the move to put the titles on an impromptu team looks like a waste of the existing tag teams on the Raw roster, but Ziggler and Roode are two highly talented Superstars who weren’t being used. Together, they could become a great addition to the tag team division.

Strowman and Rollins need legitimate heat heading into their Universal Championship match, and Roode and Ziggler are the perfect challengers to drive a wedge between them. With the challengers beating down Rollins for most of the bout, Strowman could grow tired of protecting his world title opponent and walk away, setting the stage for the possible title change.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).