Christian Eriksen 'Has Always Been Happy' at Tottenham, Says Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has said Christian Eriksen "has always been happy" at Tottenham Hotspur despite strong links to Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The Danish playmaker was linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu for most of the summer after he said in June he "would like to try something new," per Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet (h/t the Guardian's David Hytner).

Eventually, though, he remained in north London.

And Pochettino has now said Eriksen was never unhappy despite briefly being left out the first team at the beginning of the new season, per Husmukh Kerai of Sky Sports:

"He has always been happy here. Of course, everyone has their aims and challenges but I told you before the Arsenal game [on Sept. 1] that he was in the right mind. That's why I selected him. He is such an important player for us and one we appreciate a lot. He is happy and if he can play, he will. All the decisions will be made on performances."

Keeping hold of Eriksen, 27, is a big boost for Spurs' prospects this season as he is one of Pochettino's most important players.

His poise and composure on the ball make him one of the most effective creators in European football:

However, he is now in the final year of his contract, meaning Spurs may end up losing him for free next summer.

The former Ajax man will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs in Europe as early as January.

Per Hytner's report, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy was quoting £130 million for him in the summer, so the club potentially stand to lose out on a huge fee if he does end up leaving for free.

Given Eriksen is in his prime, there will likely be numerous top clubs keeping tabs on him throughout this season as his contract ticks down.

Spurs will desperately hope they can persuade him to pen a new contract in the course of 2019-20 so they can make some money off him in the summer.

Pochettino will play a key role in whether Eriksen commits to new terms, and it is clear the manager is ready to reintegrate him back into the side after a summer of uncertainty.