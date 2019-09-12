Nwankwo Kanu Says Premier League Teams Are 'Scared' of Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Arsenal legend Nwankwo Kanu believes opposition teams are "scared" of Gunners new boy Nicolas Pepe.

Pepe arrived from Lille in the summer for £72 million, making him the club's record signing.

Kanu told Goal's Charles Watts he is an admirer of the winger:

"If you watch him you can see he is a really good footballer and his feet are very quick. He is going to score goals and he is going to play well.

"I believe that teams are already afraid of him after a few games. They are scared of what he can do and what he can offer. He's a very good addition."

The former striker added he likes Pepe's ability to "unlock" defences and backed him to do well after taking time to adapt to his new surroundings.

Pepe moved to Arsenal on the back of an excellent season with Lille, during which he contributed 23 goals and 12 assists in 41 appearances.

The 24-year-old has yet to find the net for his new side, but he produced his first assist in the north London derby when he picked out Alexandre Lacazette:

The Goal writer took issue with criticism Pepe had received in some quarters after the game:

According to Watts, no attacking player has averaged more than Pepe's 3.8 dribbles per game in the Premier League this season.

The winger makes full use of his electric pace and skill to beat defenders, and he's a dynamic option who can make things happen in the final third.

If he can reach last season's form alongside Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal will have considerable firepower.

Given how vulnerable they have been at the back this season—they have already shipped six goals—they will need as much as they can get going forward to compensate.