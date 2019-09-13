WWE Hot Take: Why Kevin Owens Is the Perfect Superstar to Anchor NXT on USA

WWE

The WWE roster—SmackDown, in particular—isn't going to miss Kevin Owens.

And that's a compliment to both Owens and WWE's overall roster as a whole. On the September 10 episode of SmackDown, Kevin Owens got himself "fired" by Shane McMahon.

And while it could be yet another silly extension of Shane's seemingly never-ending television time, perhaps WWE is thinking something much grander for one of the best Superstars in the company today: An NXT headliner position.

Peep something interesting he tweeted the day after getting "fired" from his job:

As Sean Rueter of Cageside Seats pointed out, internet sleuths figured out the letters correspond with certain spots in the alphabet: NXT.

Now we're cooking. Owens has been lost in the WWE shuffle for a little while now. We've noted recently the WWE botched his latest character, having him look like a Stone Cold-esque rebel figure who instead started pleading for his job, which greatly cut into his momentum.

If the firing is an excuse to cut Owens free of the two big programs and head to the not-so-developmental NXT, then WWE truly has a stroke of genius on its hands. The third wheel of WWE programming is going live in the fall and is positioned on Wednesdays as a direct competitor to AEW's weekly broadcasts.

And it doesn't get much better than Owens as a leading Superstar in this role.

Owens can do it all. He's one of the best talkers on the mic WWE has, he can flip from face to heel in a heartbeat with good reasoning and back it up, and he is excellent in the ring.

Fans always knew WWE was going to pull out some fun stops for NXT, especially on the first episode. Owens' music hitting and the crowd going nuts would make for quite a moment.

It would also be a much better message for the performers, fans and even competition that a full-time and main-event guy like Owens was showing up to compete there—as opposed to on Raw or SmackDown, where it might be a returning part-timer showing up to make some noise.

It's much more appealing than, say, Cesaro's music hitting, and that's the big surprise. No disrespect to Cesaro—his name is purposely brought up here because he's one of those great in-ring performers who could use a bit of a different spotlight.

Think about the possible feuds, too. Owens and Adam Cole? Owens verbally sparring with Velveteen Dream? Getting ruthless with Tommaso Ciampa? Never mind the chance other big names join Owens on the brand.

And Owens needs the help. He's clearly not going to be a big mainstay in the main-event scene, especially once the blue brand switches over to Fox and WWE goes all out with the likes of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, for starters.

Here's another thing—the main roster won't miss him at all. This is a golden era for wrestling, and WWE happens to have the most talented, appealing roster on the planet. Losing Owens to NXT doesn't do either major brand a disservice because it means more shine for someone else.

There is a scary reality where WWE doesn't really have a plan here and this is all a simple continuation of the Owens-Shane beef so they can keep Vince McMahon's son on television as a prominent bad guy. That would end up feeling like quite the WWE move.

But if everyone involved is lucky, this is the start of something unique. Owens is being a little on the nose with the tweet, but that is what makes it all the more interesting.

Now that this idea is starting to gain some steam, here's to hoping it doesn't fade.