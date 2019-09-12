Dani Ceballos Compares Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Cristiano Ronaldo

Arsenal's Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos runs with the ball during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium in London on September 1, 2019. (Photo by Ian KINGTON / IKIMAGES / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. (Photo credit should read IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images)
IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos has compared Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Cristiano Ronaldo and labelled Alexandre Lacazette "the best player" at the club.

The Spanish midfielder joined the Gunners on a season-long loan from Real Madrid back in July, and he has largely impressed by playing a part in all four of Arsenal's Premier League games so far this term.

He was particularly good against Burnley, when he provided assists for Lacazette and Aubameyang in a 2-1 win:

Arsenal have added Nicolas Pepe to their attacking ranks this season as well and now have a potentially devastating attacking trio. Ceballos, 23, certainly believes so, and he compared Aubameyang's love of goalscoring to that of his former Real team-mate Ronaldo, per Sid Lowe of the Guardian:

"We've got a very good, compact side, and the three up front really make the difference. You can compare Aubameyang to Cristiano when he was at Madrid in the sense that he plays close to the goal [and] he lives for scoring. He's very important for us, fundamental. Pepe is very direct. And Lacazette, for me, is the best player: he understands the game perfectly and, if he's 100 percent, he's going to give us so much."

While Aubameyang may not quite boast the ridiculous numbers of the Portuguese superstar, his return of 35 goals in 53 league games since joining the Gunners is still superb.

Arsenal are fifth in the Premier League after four games of the new season:

They opened up with wins over Newcastle United and Burnley but then lost to Liverpool and drew with Tottenham HotspurWith two tough matches and the international break out of the way, though, the Gunners now have two very winnable games in the Premier League.

They face Watford on Sunday, who have picked up just one point so far this season and sacked Javi Gracia as their manager last week:

Arsenal then host newly promoted Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium before a visit to Manchester United.

By the time they go to Old Trafford on September 30, the Gunners should have added six more points to their tally, and if the likes of Aubameyang, Lacazette and Pepe are in form, they will fancy their chances of beating United.

