Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Announce Teams, Toni Storm and More

WrestleVotes reported that a change to the commentary teams in WWE is expected with SmackDown Live's move to Fox in October. One such change would see Michael Cole switch to the blue brand, while Vic Joseph of 205 Live would become the new voice of WWE Raw.

SmackDown may end up taking precedence upon its move to one of the big four broadcast networks, but Raw is still WWE's flagship with an enormously rich history, so Joseph's promotion to the show would be a big deal for the young announcer. His work on 205 Live had been strong for quite some time, so it would be no surprise if he has earned such a reward.

Cole as the voice of SmackDown only makes sense.

He has been the voice of the WWE product for more than a decade and, for all of his faults, is capable of getting across the main storyline points as well, if not better, than anyone else on the mic because of his intimate knowledge and understanding of the product.

There is no one better suited or more trusted to be in the position to explain the motivations of the characters, the storyline developments or the significant points CEO Vince McMahon wants to be stressed to a new audience than Cole.