Willian Says Chelsea Can Still 'Win Some Titles' This Season

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chelsea winger Willian believes the club are in a position to win silverware this season despite a difficult start to life under manager Frank Lampard.

The Blues have won just one of five matches under the club legend, but Willian remains confident in the team.

He told Sky Sports:

"I think Chelsea can win some titles this season. I know it will be hard this season to win titles, as usual, it is always hard.

"It is difficult when you lose players like David Luiz, Eden Hazard, but we have some quality young players here who can improve a lot and in the future become one of the best players in the league. I think we have a great team.

"But Chelsea is a big club and this shirt is heavy. When Chelsea go into a competition we go to win."

Chelsea have already had the chance to lift a trophy this season in the UEFA Super Cup, but they lost on penalties to Liverpool after playing out a 2-2 draw over 120 minutes.

They've picked up just five points from their first four Premier League matches, and they are yet to keep a clean sheet under Lampard.

After losing 4-0 to Manchester United on the opening weekend, they drew 1-1 with Leicester City—the only time they have not conceded at least twice—before battling to a 3-2 win over Norwich City.

They looked to be on course for a comfortable win over Sheffield United, but they threw away a two-goal lead to draw in their last match before the international break.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella summed up the game:

The Blues weren't helped by vulnerability from the usually reliable Cesar Azpilicueta, per The Athletic's Liam Twomey:

Their defensive struggles stretch back to pre-season, in which their only shutout came against St. Patrick's Athletic. In their other five games, they shipped 10 goals.

Chelsea are already seven points off the pace in the Premier League, in which it's clear Liverpool and Manchester City are far superior.

They haven't made it beyond the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League since 2014, and going much further this season seems unlikely barring some favourable draws.

The Carabao Cup or the FA Cup seem more realistic. In Lampard's first season of top-flight management and after losing Eden Hazard amid a transfer ban, that would be a successful campaign.

Chelsea will need to improve over the course of the season if they're to win either of those, though, starting with becoming more resilient at the back.