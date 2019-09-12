Week 2 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football Stars to Play and Bench

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Earlier this week, we helped sift through fringe starters on your fantasy football rosters. Now, we’ll discuss legitimate stars who you should be feeling indecisive about.

Maybe you’re concerned about matchups for, or Week 1 performances from, the stars you drafted early on. Whatever the reason, we’re here to help free your mind from the cloud of ADP and break down why a star at each position should, or should not, crack your coveted lineup.

Using FantasyPros’ weekly rankings, we’ll discuss which stars should be started despite a ranking outside of the top 12 and which should be benched despite a top-12 spot. Assuming standard, non-PPR leagues with 12 teams, this guarantees that these stars are likely starters worth deliberating over.

Quarterback

Start: Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (at PIT)

Wilson had an efficient, albeit uneventful Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Seahawks want to run the ball and that limits Wilson to less-flashy statlines (14/20, 195 YDS, 2 TDs). As we also saw last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers don’t want to let teams run the ball. The Steelers held the New England Patriots to just 3.4 yards per carry in Week 1, causing Tom Brady to light them up (24/36, 341 YDS, 3 TDs). If the Pittsburgh defense similarly restricts Seattle’s backfield, then Wilson should be in line to put up points.

Sit: Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns (at NYJ)

Mayfield completed 65.7 percent of his passes in Week 1 for 285 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. The New York Jets just forced two interceptions and two fumbles out of Josh Allen in Week 1. Although it’s possible that the Browns will start living up to their preseason hype in Week 2, that combination of factors is not pretty.

Running Back

Start: Sony Michel, New England Patriots (at MIA)

Michel led the Patriots backfield in touches against the Steelers in Week 1. Unfortunately, that didn’t amount to anything since the box was stacked. Fortunately, the Miami Dolphins look horrible so, if his usage is similar, Michel should be able to put up a fat stat line in Week 2.

Sit: James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. SEA)

Another guy who couldn’t turn double-digit carries into anything in Week 1, Conner put up 21 yards on 10 carries last week. But it doesn’t get easier in Week 2. The Seahawks just held the entire Bengals running back corps to 34 rushing yards. Conner could stave off Jaylen Samuels and continue getting some work in the passing game (four targets for four receptions and 44 yards in Week 1), but it should be tough sledding for someone we expected to be a stud this season.

Wide Receiver

Start: D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers (vs. TB)

Is it true that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense looked a lot better against San Francisco in Week 1 than it did throughout 2018? Yes. Is it also true that the 49ers don’t have a single receiver as talented as Moore? Also yes. Moore pulled in 10 targets for seven catches and 76 yards in Week 1 against an inconsistent Los Angeles Rams secondary. If the Bucs can stay competitive and keep the pace of play up, then Moore could be in line for a large workload against a defense on a short week.

Sit: Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings (at GB)

Until we see the Vikings start passing the ball, no Minnesota receiver should be anything but a flex play. It’s possible that the Green Bay Packers have recovered from their drubbing by the Chicago Bears and will make this game competitive enough for Kick Cousins to throw the ball. The Vikings played another supposedly high-octane offense last week, though. That ended with them comfortably winning and needing to pass just a grand total of 10 times.

Tight End

Start: Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons (vs. PHI)

You know the tight-end landscape is a mess when last season’s 24-year-old TE7 counts as both a fringe starter and a star. Hooper’s average ranking this week is TE15. Last week he led the Falcons in targets (nine), receptions (nine) and yardage (77). This week he plays a Philadelphia Eagles team that just got hurdled and scored on by the timeless Vernon Davis.

Sit: Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints (at LAR)

Last season, Cook averaged 6.3 targets per game and finished the season as the TE5. Now the 32-year-old is a Saint and, in a game that saw Drew Brees throw 43 passes, Cook only received three targets in Week 1 (for two receptions and 37 yards). Cook should sit on your bench until he gets more involved in the New Orleans offense.