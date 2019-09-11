Raheem Sterling Says Jadon Sancho 'Begged' for a Goal in England vs. Kosovo

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Raheem Sterling has said Jadon Sancho "begged" to be set up for a goal ahead of England's clash with Kosovo on Tuesday.

The Three Lions won an entertaining game 5-3 at St Mary's in Southampton, making it four wins from four in UEFA 2020 European Championship qualifying Group A. Sancho netted his first and second goals for England in the win, while Sterling also got on the scoresheet.

Speaking after the game, Sterling said the Borussia Dortmund youngster was itching to get off the mark for England after finding out he was in the XI, per Charlie Skinner of Sky Sports:

"He was in my room at 10.30 p.m. last night begging for me to square one to him. So, I was really happy to see him score his first one. He's a good kid.

"Even when I was at that age, I wasn't doing some of the things he's doing. He's really professional."

After England fell behind on the night, they roared back into the contest with five first-half goals. Sancho's opener was the Three Lions' fourth, as Sterling played him in at the end of a scintillating counter-attack:

A couple of minutes later, the 19-year-old was on target again, with Sterling once more the provider after a searing sprint down the left flank.

Here is what Sancho had to say after one of the biggest nights of his career so far:

Those who have been keeping tabs on Sancho's progress for Dortmund in the Bundesliga would not have been surprised by his electric display, as he has been one of the best attackers in the German top flight over the last year.

Sancho can terrify defenders from his spot on the right flank, as he possesses exceptional acceleration and bundles of skill. But it's his productivity in the final third that has set him apart from the vast majority of players of his age in the world game.

Per Statman Dave, already this season the winger has been involved in a number of goals for club and country:

Sancho shone on the night, although Sterling was England's standout performer, as he tormented the Kosovo defence with his attacking play on the left flank.

Henry Winter of the Times praised the Manchester City star's work both on and off the field after another stellar performance:

For England manager Gareth Southgate, Wednesday provided an exciting glimpse into what has the potential to be an exhilarating front line for the Three Lions. There aren't many opponents in the game who would relish going up against Harry Kane, flanked by Sterling and Sancho.

The latter of that trio still has plenty to learn and you sense he will continue to be slowly integrated into the England set up. With Sterling seemingly capable of putting chances on a plate for him, that process should be a streamlined one.