Petara Cordero, Girlfriend of Browns DE Chris Smith, Killed in Car Crash

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 11, 2019

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 07: Chris Smith #50 and Greg Robinson #78 of the Cleveland Browns walk off the field after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns won 12-9 in overtime. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Petara Cordero, the girlfriend of Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith, died Wednesday in a car crash in Cleveland, Ohio. 

"Words cannot describe the sorrow we feel for Chris following the loss of his girlfriend, Petara," team owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. "Our entire organization mourns with Chris, his family and the Cordero family. We will do everything possible to offer them our support, comfort and any resources in this most difficult time."

According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Smith and Cordero hit the median on a stretch of I-90 West after Smith's car experienced a tire problem. An oncoming car struck Cordero after she exited Smith's vehicle.

Cordero and Smith have a daughter, Haven Harris Smith, who was born in August.

Tyler Carey and Ryan Haidet of WKYC in Cleveland reported Smith didn't suffer any injuries resulting from the crash, and authorities confirmed he wasn't impaired when the accident occurred.

