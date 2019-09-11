Kurt Angle-WWE Rumors, Kevin Owens-NXT Buzz and Seth Rollins Discovers Siblings

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Angle Reportedly Working as WWE Producer

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle reportedly now has a full-time backstage role with the company.

According to PWInsider (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), Angle is a producer, and he was backstage for Monday's Raw and Tuesday's SmackDown Live at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The 50-year-old wrestled the final match of his illustrious career at WrestleMania in April, as he lost to Baron Corbin.

Angle has appeared on WWE programming a couple of times since then as the victim of attacks by Lars Sullivan and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

There is also some thought that he could appear on Monday's Raw since Chad Gable is facing Corbin in the King of the Ring finals. Angle is Gable's hero, and Angle has been tweeting complimentary messages regarding Gable as of late.

If Gable can pull off the upset against Corbin, perhaps Angle will show up to pass the torch to Gable and coronate him as WWE's newest King of the Ring.

Regardless of how WWE utilizes Angle, he is one of the best all-around performers in the history of the company, and having him on the staff can only be a positive thing.

Speculation on Owens Going to NXT

After Shane McMahon fired Kevin Owens on Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live, KO posted a cryptic tweet on Twitter:

That led to plenty of theories and rampant speculation, but the one that seems to make the most sense is the notion that Owens was spelling out NXT since "N" is the 14th letter in the alphabet, "X" is 24th and "T" is 20th.

The timing is perfect with NXT set to debut a weekly two-hour show on USA Network next week, plus it can be explained that the Triple H-led NXT brand is an entity separate from SmackDown or Raw.

Owens started his WWE career in NXT and had classic feuds with the likes of Sami Zayn and Finn Balor. He is also a former NXT champion, and having him resurface on the brand would provide a major boost as NXT prepares to go head-to-head with AEW on TNT beginning in October.

There is no obvious challenger for Adam Cole after he beat Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: Toronto, so Owens could be that guy. Owens and Cole are close friends in real life, so their in-ring chemistry would likely be strong, much like Owens and Zayn.

It is fair to say that Owens' feud with McMahon has largely fallen flat, so removing him from SmackDown won't necessarily hurt the product that was already being put forth.

Owens would be a major coup for NXT, though, and it could open the door for other NXT alums to do some work with the yellow brand moving forward as well.

Rollins Learns he Has Two Siblings

Seth Rollins will soon have a wife following his engagement to Raw Women's champion Becky Lynch, but it turns out his family is growing in other ways as well.

The Universal champion announced on Twitter that through 23andMe genetic testing, he learned that he has a brother and sister that he didn't previously know about. Rollins also posted a photo with his brother:

Rollins beat Brock Lesnar for the Universal title at SummerSlam, and he is set to defend it against Braun Strowman at Clash of Champions on Sunday. He will also defend the Raw Tag Team Championships alongside Strowman against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

If Rollins is successful against Strowman, he may be in line for a match against The Fiend at Hell in a Cell as well.

Few people in wrestling have more going on then Rollins currently, and with the discovery of two new siblings, he now has more people to share his success with.

