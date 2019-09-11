Kevin Owens Cools off as Push Stalls and More SmackDown Fallout

1 of 3

A month ago, Kevin Owens was among the hottest stars in professional wrestling, thanks to a renewed push that put him opposite Shane McMahon.

The anti-authority rebel, he wasted no opportunity to drop McMahon with a stunner, and at SummerSlam, he enjoyed a career highlight with a victory over the prodigal son that was met with one of the loudest pops of the entire show.

Since then, KO has been neutered, his edge lost and his push cooled thanks to questionable booking.

Tuesday night on SmackDown, a meek Owens was forced to officiate McMahon's King of the Ring tournament match with Chad Gable. If he did so in favor of Shane-O-Mac, he would save his family the $100,000 fine McMahon issued a few weeks back.

And therein lies the problem.

WWE Creative not-so-secretly used "Stone Cold" Steve Austin as the inspiration for Owens' push, down to The Prizefighter utilizing the stunner as his finisher. The problem? Austin never would have allowed a monetary fine to stop him from raising hell and bucking the system.

Yes, KO has a family and it makes sense that he would want to spare them the hardships of the fine, but this is one instance where a character did not need that emotional edge or sympathetic purpose. He needed to keep raising hell, dropping the boss with his finisher and reaping the reward of fan appreciation.

Instead, the push has cooled and Owens is essentially right back where he was a year ago: fired.

The conclusion of Tuesday's show, which saw Owens terminated, is literally the third time in the last 12 months that he has either been fired or quit the company. That is a trend that needs to stop for the sake of the character's credibility and legitimacy.