Lionel Messi Reportedly Ruled out of Barcelona's Clash with Valencia

Lionel Messi Reportedly Ruled out of Barcelona's Clash with ValenciaSeptember 11, 2019
Lionel Messi will reportedly miss Barcelona's match with Valencia on Saturday as he continues to recover from a calf injury.
According to Sport's Javier Giraldo, Messi is not yet back in full training and is still feeling discomfort from the strain, which he suffered on August 5 on his first day of pre-season.
As Grup 14's Rafael Hernandez noted, the Argentinian was expected to be back by now:
Rafael Hernández @RafaelH117
No Messi vs Valencia... Frustrated doesn't even start to describe how culés are feeling. This injury can be aggravated if the player is rushed back, but he's already over the recovery time by a large margin now.
Per Giraldo, the strain was said to be "minor," but his return has been delayed by the ongoing discomfort.
The 32-year-old is yet to feature for the Blaugrana this season, and his absence has been felt, which it was at times last season:
B/R Football @brfootball
Barcelona have only won one of their last eight games without Lionel Messi... https://t.co/2lF2zW1NGO
Barca haven't been helped by the fact Luis Suarez has also been out with a calf injury since he limped out of their opening game, which they lost 1-0 to Athletic Bilbao.
He is said to be nearing a return, but the club are yet to confirm whether he'll be able to feature against Los Che, per Giraldo.
On August 20, Ousmane Dembele was also ruled out for five weeks with a hamstring injury, so he too looks set for a place on the sidelines on Saturday.
Barca will be relying on summer signing Antoine Griezmann to get them through against Valencia, and they'll hope to field a stronger team on Tuesday when they face Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League.
The Catalan giants have a tough group that also contains Inter Milan and Slavia Prague, so getting off to a good start is vital; having Messi and Co. back would be a significant boost.
