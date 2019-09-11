Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Updated Overview for All Positions

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Some NFL players who had big performances in Week 1 could be breakout fantasy football figures this year. But for others, it may not have been an accurate indication of what's to come the rest of the season.

Now that the football season is underway, fantasy football players have stats and matchups to use to set their lineup each week.

Week 2 can be tricky, though, because there's only one week of games to evaluate, and teams and/or players may have either had an off week or an unusually productive one.

Here's a look at the rankings for every position for Week 2 of the fantasy football season.

Quarterback

1. Patrick Mahomes, KC (at OAK)

2. Tom Brady, NE (at MIA)

3. Carson Wentz, PHI (at ATL)

4. Deshaun Watson, HOU (vs. JAC)

5. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. ARI)

6. Matt Ryan, ATL (vs. PHI)

7. Dak Prescott, DAL (at WAS)

8. Cam Newton, CAR (vs. TB)

9. Josh Allen, BUF (at NYG)

10. Baker Mayfield, CLE (at NYJ)

11. Drew Brees, NO (at LAR)

12. Derek Carr, OAK (vs. KC)

Lamar Jackson was the top quarterback in Week 1, but the Ravens won't be playing the Dolphins every week.

However, the 22-year-old should continue to thrive as the leader of Baltimore's offense, and he may pass more than some expected as a dual-threat quarterback.

Coming off a five-touchdown performance in the Ravens' season-opening 59-10 win, Jackson is poised to have another strong showing in Baltimore's home opener against Arizona. He quickly developed a connection with rookie wide receiver Marquise Brown, while running back Mark Ingram and tight end Mark Andrews gave him more weapons to go to.

Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady will likely put up the best quarterback scores in Week 2, but the Louisville product should be close to them as he faces a Cardinals defense that gave up 27 points to the Lions this past weekend.

Running Back

1. Christian McCaffrey, CAR (vs. TB)

2. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at WAS)

3. Alvin Kamara, NO (at LAR)

4. Saquon Barkley, NYG (vs. BUF)

5. Le'Veon Bell, NYJ (vs. CLE)

6. Austin Ekeler, LAC (at DET)

7. Nick Chubb, CLE (at NYJ)

8. James Conner, PIT (vs. SEA)

9. Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. IND)

10. Chris Carson, SEA (at PIT)

11. Dalvin Cook, MIN (at GB)

12. David Johnson, ARI (at BAL)

13. Josh Jacobs, OAK (vs. KC)

14. Leonard Fournette, JAC (at HOU)

15. Todd Gurley, LAR (vs. NO)

16. Mark Ingram, BAL (vs. ARI)

17. Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. SF)

18. Kerryon Johnson, DET (vs. LAC)

19. Aaron Jones, GB (vs. MIN)

20. Marlon Mack, IND (at TEN)

21. Sony Michel, NE (at MIA)

22. Devonta Freeman, ATL (vs. PHI)

23. Damien Williams, KC (at OAK)

24. Matt Breida, SF (at CIN)

Many of the names at the top of the running backs list were there in preseason projections, but Austin Ekeler could keep himself in that conversation with another strong performance for the Chargers in Week 2.

With Los Angeles traveling to play Detroit, it should continue to go to the 24-year-old as Melvin Gordon's holdout continues.

In the Chargers' 30-24 overtime win over the Colts in Week 1, Ekeler rushed for 58 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries while also hauling in six passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns.

His lone rushing touchdown was a seven-yard score that won the game in overtime. He should continue to make big plays for the Chargers as they continue to rely on him in both the running and passing games.

Wide Receiver

1. Julio Jones, ATL (vs. PHI)

2. Michael Thomas, NO (at LAR)

3. DeAndre Hopkins, HOU (vs. JAC)

4. Keenan Allen, LAC (at DET)

5. Odell Beckham Jr., CLE (at NYJ)

6. Davante Adams, GB (vs. MIN)

7. JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (vs. SEA)

8. Sammy Watkins, KC (at OAK)

9. Mike Evans, TB (at CAR)

10. Adam Thielen, MIN (at GB)

11. Antonio Brown, NE (at MIA)

12. Robert Woods, LAR (vs. NO)

13. Amari Cooper, DAL (at WAS)

14. Julian Edelman, NE (at MIA)

15. Brandin Cooks, LAR (vs. NO)

16. T.Y. Hilton, IND (at TEN)

17. Alshon Jeffery, PHI (at ATL)

18. Tyler Boyd, CIN (vs. SF)

19. Stefon Diggs, MIN (at GB)

20. D.J. Moore, CAR (vs. TB)

21. Tyrell Williams, OAK (vs. KC)

22. Chris Godwin, TB (at CAR)

23. Tyler Lockett, SEA (at PIT)

24. Kenny Golladay, DET (vs. LAC)

Odell Beckham Jr. didn't have a huge Browns debut. He had seven catches for 71 yards and was kept out of the end zone in Cleveland's 43-13 loss to Tennessee.

However, the 26-year-old should start to pick it up as he continues to work with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

In Week 2, the Browns travel to play the Jets on Monday night, and it's quite possible Beckham has a breakout performance to lead Cleveland to its first win of the season. He got his Browns debut out of the way, and now it's time to fuel their offense moving forward.

Also, it's worth noting Antonio Brown is under investigation by the NFL after being accused of sexual assault and rape. Brown has denied the accusations, and a statement from the team did not include any mention of a possible suspension while the investigation is ongoing.

Tight End

1. Travis Kelce, KC (at OAK)

2. George Kittle, SF (at CIN)

3. Zach Ertz, PHI (at ATL)

4. Evan Engram, NYG (vs. BUF)

5. O.J. Howard, TB (at CAR)

6. Jared Cook, NO (at LAR)

7. Hunter Henry, LAC (at DET)

8. David Njoku, CLE (at NYJ)

9. Delanie Walker, TEN (vs. IND)

10. Darren Waller, OAK (vs. KC)

11. Vance McDonald, PIT (vs. SEA)

12. Austin Hooper, ATL (vs. PHI)

Although he's not in the top 12, Lions rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson should be monitored in the coming weeks. He had six receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown in Detroit's 27-27 tie with the Cardinals.

If the 22-year-old has another strong showing against the Chargers, he'll likely move up in the rankings for the following weeks.

Outside of Hockenson, there weren't too many surprising tight end showings in Week 1, with many of the top projected players still at the top of the rankings.

Defense/Special Teams

1. Baltimore Ravens (vs. ARI)

2. Chicago Bears (at DEN)

3. New England Patriots (at MIA)

4. Houston Texans (vs. JAC)

5. Carolina Panthers (vs. TB)

6. Dallas Cowboys (at WAS)

7. Tennessee Titans (vs. IND)

8. Buffalo Bills (at NYG)

9. Cleveland Browns (at NYJ)

10. Denver Broncos (vs. CHI)

11. Cincinnati Bengals (vs. SF)

12. Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. SEA)

For people who stream defenses, you'll probably want to see which team is playing the Dolphins each week this season.

In Week 2, the Patriots travel to Miami, and their defense should have a huge showing in what will likely be a lopsided game.

Kicker

1. Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. ARI)

2. Matt Bryant, ATL (vs. PHI)

3. Greg Zuerlein, LAR (vs. NO)

4. Harrison Butker, KC (at OAK)

5. Matt Prater, DET (vs. LAC)

6. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (vs. JAC)

7. Jake Elliott, PHI (at ATL)

8. Stephen Gostkowski, NE (at MIA)

9. Cairo Santos, TEN (vs. IND)

10. Mason Crosby, GB (vs. MIN)

11. Aldrick Rosas, NYG (vs. BUF)

12. Robbie Gould, SF (at CIN)

No surprises at the top of the kicker rankings, as Justin Tucker still leads the group with several other strong kickers behind him.

If you have any of the top seven or eight names in this week's rankings, you should be good for the week.