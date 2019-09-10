Patriots' Antonio Brown Accused of Sexual Assault, Rape in Ex-Trainer's Lawsuit

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Britney Taylor filed a federal lawsuit in the Southern District of Florida on Tuesday that said New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown sexually assaulted her and raped her in three separate incidents.

Ben Shpigel of the New York Times reported the news, noting Taylor previously worked as Brown's trainer. The two met while they were attending Central Michigan and Taylor was a gymnast.

The lawsuit said Brown sexually assaulted her twice in 2017 and then forced himself on her and raped her in 2018.

Brown released a statement through lawyer Darren Heitner denying the allegations:

