Video: Undertaker Chokeslams Sami Zayn After Being Told to Leave WWE SmackDown

AMER HILABI/Getty Images

Sami Zayn came to Madison Square Garden looking to take out The Undertaker "for good."

In the end, he became the latest Undertaker victim to rest in peace.

The WWE legend chokeslammed Zayn during Tuesday's SmackDown Live after having his show-opening promo interrupted.

Much like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin a night ago on Raw, Undertaker opened the program with a promo that put over WWE's return to MSG. Whereas Austin was there to moderate a contract signing between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman before he got to stun an interrupting AJ Styles, Taker's promo didn't get much room to breathe before Zayn strutted his way to the ring.

Zayn ripped Taker for not "passing the torch" to the new generation of Superstars and told him to leave the ring. Taker seemed to heed Zayn's words before turning around and grabbing him, slamming him to the mat to the joy of the MSG crowd.