Mojo Rawley Says He'd 'Kick the Living Crap' out of Rob Gronkowski in WWE Match

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski once helped Mojo Rawley win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania.

It appears the next time they enter the squared circle together (if there is one) could be as opponents.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Rawley responded to Gronk calling him out, saying he would "kick the living crap" out of the retired NFL tight end.

"Sometimes Rob says things he doesn't mean like calling a guy a wimp when he knows he could blatantly kick the crap out of him," Rawley said. "I mean these are just things that come out of his mouth that have no meaning.

"You know, Robbie G's been running around calling himself 'Mr. Recovery'—well, Mojo Rawley will put that to the test when I stomp him the hell out. We'll see how CBD medic is really treating him."

Of course, Rawley and Gronk are longtime friends who are simply cutting fun promos on each other. The idea of Gronk becoming a singles WWE competitor seems unlikely, especially given his retirement was mostly due to injury issues. However, Rawley did say it's possible he and Gronk team up in a match together—perhaps at next year's SummerSlam in Boston.

Until then, we'll just have to spend our time wondering about the meaning behind Gronk's cryptic tweets.