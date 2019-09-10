Magic Johnson's 1992 Olympics Jersey Up For Auction; Could Draw Over $150K

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Magic Johnson's game-worn No. 15 Team USA jersey from the iconic 1992 Summer Olympics is set to hit SCP Auctions on Wednesday and could be worth more than $150,000, according to TMZ Sports:

SCP disclosed to TMZ Sports that the jersey has been authenticated and was previously owned by a private collector in Los Angeles. Johnson wore it on Aug. 4, 1992, in the quarterfinals against Puerto Rico.

Johnson was one of many Hall of Fame "Dream Team" members. Alongside him in Barcelona were Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, David Robinson, Karl Malone and, somehow, more stars.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, the team won its Olympic matchups by an average of 44 points en route to the gold medal. As a result, illustrated by several other ESPN Stats & Info nuggets from the years following listed here, NBA mania was sparked worldwide.

Johnson donned a No. 32 Los Angeles Lakers uniform for his entire NBA career and recorded three NBA MVP seasons, five NBA championships, three NBA Finals MVPs, 12 All-Star nods and 10 All-NBA honors.