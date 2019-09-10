Stock Up, Stock Down: Making Sense of the UFC's Updated Rankings

UFC 242 was the Khabib Nurmagomedov show. The Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi played host to the UFC lightweight title unification bout between Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier, and it was all Nurmagomedov.

It was mostly a one-fight card in terms of significance, but a few more ranked fighters helped fill-out the card including: Edson Barboza, Paul Felder and Curtis Blaydes.

There was not a lot of movement around the rankings, but some of the results proved helpful to fighters who are making a push for title bids as the new year looms. Who are those warriors making moves? Well, let's take a gander at the new UFC rankings after UFC 242 to see how the divisions look.

Here is your look at the latest UFC rankings and how UFC 242 impacted them.

Men's Flyweight

Champion: Henry Cejudo
No. 1Joseph Benavidez
No. 2Jussier Formiga
No. 3Deiveson Figueiredo
No. 4Alexandre Pantoja
No. 5Sergio Pettis
No. 6Tim Elliott
No. 7Rogerio Bontorin
No. 8Kai Kara France-1
No. 9Brandon Moreno
No. 10Matt Schnell
No. 11Jordan Espinosa
No. 12Ryan Benoit
No. 13Alex Perez
No. 14Mark De La Rosa
No. 15Raulian Paiva
UFC.com

Although there were no flyweights in action at UFC 242, there was one small shift in the flyweight rankings. Kai Kara France slipped to No. 8. No one else moved which indicates a tie was broken with No. 7-ranked Rogerio Bontorin.

What accounts for the change? It's possible a voter had a change of heart, or another voter simply forgot to submit his ballot on time. Either way, France now sits at No. 8 in the flyweight division.

Women's Flyweight

Champion: Valentina Shevchenko
No. 1Katlyn Chookagian+1
No. 2Jessica Eye
No. 3Joanne Calderwood+2
No. 4Liz Carmouche-1
No. 5Jennifer Maia-1
No. 6Viviane Araujo+1
No. 7Andrea Lee-1
No. 8Roxanne Modafferi
No. 9Lauren Murphy
No. 10Alexis Davis
No. 11Montana De La Rosa
No. 12Maycee Barber
No. 13Antonina Shevchenko
No. 14Mara Romero Borella
No. 15Gillian Robertson
UFC.com

There has been a little shake-up in the division after Joanne Calderwood bested Andrea Lee. Calderwood makes her move to No. 3, and Lee dropped to No. 7.

Viviane Araujo moved to No. 6 due to Lee's loss.

The victory puts Calderwood in contention for a title shot once more. She will likely need another win later this year or in early-2020 to earn that shot, but moving to No. 3 makes her one of the next in line.

Due to the shift, Katlyn Chookagian moved into a tie with Jessica Eye as the division's top contender following UFC 242. She battles No. 5-ranked Jennifer Maia on November 2 in Madison Square Garden. It would seem that the fight would serve as a title eliminator.

Lightweight

Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov
No. 1Tony Ferguson+1
No. 2Dustin Poirier-1
No. 3Conor McGregor
No. 4Donald Cerrone
No. 5Justin Gaethje
No. 6Al Iaquinta
No. 7Paul Felder+3
No. 8Kevin Lee
No. 9Edson Barboza-2
No. 10Anthony Pettis-1
No. 11Gregor Gillespie
No. 12Charles Oliveira
No. 13Alexander Hernandez
No. 14Islam Makhachev+1
No. 15Dan Hooker-1
UFC.com

Unsurprisingly, the lightweight division had the most movement. It was a card built around the lightweight title and had a lightweight co-main event along with several other 155-pound bouts.

Starting at the top, Poirier loses the interim title tag and drops to No. 2 behind Tony Ferguson. The Ferugson-Nurmagomedov clash seems inevitable at this point, and it will be a long-awaited clash between the division's top two talents.

Islam Makhachev's main card victory puts him a spot higher on the board, but surprisingly Carlos Diego Ferreira's impressive showing did not earn him a spot on the rankings.

The biggest beneficiary of the evening was Paul Felder. He evened the score with Edson Barboza and jumped three spots to No. 7 in the division. He has earned a shot at the top five after the performance in Abu Dhabi. Due to the competitive fight, Barboza only fell two slots to No. 9 keeping himself very much in the mix at lightweight.

This is still Nurmagomedov's division, but there is a lot of talent behind him shifting around in the rankings trying to be the next man up to challenge him for UFC glory. 

Middleweight

Champion: Robert Whittaker
No. 1Israel Adesanya (interim champion)
No. 2Paulo Costa
No. 3Yoel Romero
No. 4Kelvin Gastelum
No. 5Jack Hermansson
No. 6Ronaldo Souza
No. 7Chris Weidman
No. 8Derek Brunson
No. 9Jared Cannonier
No. 10Ian Heinisch
No. 11Brad Tavares
No. 12Uriah Hall
No. 13Antonio Carlos Junior
No. 14Omari AkhmedovNR
No. 15Krzysztof Jotko
UFC.com

Omari Akhmedov picked up a victory on the UFC Fight Pass prelims at UFC 242, and while it was a non-descript win it still pushed him into the rankings. He leap-frogged over Krzysztof Jotko to the No. 14 position. Who fell? Former pound-for-pound king Anderson Silva. The former champion of the division slipped right past Jotko and off the board.

Heavyweight

Champion: Stipe Miocic
No. 1Daniel Cormier
No. 2Francis Ngannou
No. 3Curtis Blaydes+1
No. 4Junior dos Santos-1
No. 5Derrick Lewis
No. 6Alexander Volkov
No. 7Alistair Overeem
No. 8Cain Velasquez
No. 9Blagoy Ivanov+1
No. 10Shamil Aburakhimov-1
No. 11Walt Harris
No. 12Aleksei Oleinik
No. 13Tai Tuivasa
No. 14Marcin Tybura
No. 15Augusto Sakai
UFC.com

Curtis Blaydes had no issue with Shamil Abdurakhimov in their fight on the main card, and the rankings were only minimally impacted afterward. Blaydes moved up one spot, past Junior dos Santos, to become the No. 3-ranked contender. Having only lost to Francis Ngannou, this opens up potential pathways to the title in 2020.

Abdurakhimov fell from No. 9 to No. 10, Blagoy Ivanov moved up into his spot.

Pound-for-Pound

#1 Pound for Pound: Jon Jones
No. 2Khabib Nurmagomedov
No. 3Henry Cejudo
No. 4Stipe Miocic
No. 5Amanda Nunes
No. 6Daniel Cormier+1
No. 7Max Holloway-1
No. 8Kamaru Usman+1
No. 9Tony Ferguson+1
No. 10Robert Whittaker+1
No. 11Conor McGregor+2
No. 12Valentina Shevchenko
No. 13Dustin Poirier-5
No. 14Israel Adesanya+1
No. 15Tyron Woodley-1
UFC.com

The P4P rankings got a little shake-up as voters dropped Dustin Poirier five spots to No. 13. Conor McGregor leap-frogged Valentina Shevchenko to the No. 11 spot although she has been the far more active and dominant fighter in recent months.

Daniel Cormier moved past Max Holloway to No. 6 on the list in spite of neither having fought. Cormier is coming off the TKO loss to Stipe Miocic at UFC 241, and with a little more breathing room from that event, Cormier seems to be getting a little respect back from some voters.

