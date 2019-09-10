Stock Up, Stock Down: Making Sense of the UFC's Updated Rankings

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC 242 was the Khabib Nurmagomedov show. The Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi played host to the UFC lightweight title unification bout between Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier, and it was all Nurmagomedov.

It was mostly a one-fight card in terms of significance, but a few more ranked fighters helped fill-out the card including: Edson Barboza, Paul Felder and Curtis Blaydes.

There was not a lot of movement around the rankings, but some of the results proved helpful to fighters who are making a push for title bids as the new year looms. Who are those warriors making moves? Well, let's take a gander at the new UFC rankings after UFC 242 to see how the divisions look.

Here is your look at the latest UFC rankings and how UFC 242 impacted them.

Men's Flyweight

Champion: Henry Cejudo No. 1 Joseph Benavidez No. 2 Jussier Formiga No. 3 Deiveson Figueiredo No. 4 Alexandre Pantoja No. 5 Sergio Pettis No. 6 Tim Elliott No. 7 Rogerio Bontorin No. 8 Kai Kara France -1 No. 9 Brandon Moreno No. 10 Matt Schnell No. 11 Jordan Espinosa No. 12 Ryan Benoit No. 13 Alex Perez No. 14 Mark De La Rosa No. 15 Raulian Paiva UFC.com

Although there were no flyweights in action at UFC 242, there was one small shift in the flyweight rankings. Kai Kara France slipped to No. 8. No one else moved which indicates a tie was broken with No. 7-ranked Rogerio Bontorin.

What accounts for the change? It's possible a voter had a change of heart, or another voter simply forgot to submit his ballot on time. Either way, France now sits at No. 8 in the flyweight division.

Women's Flyweight

Champion: Valentina Shevchenko No. 1 Katlyn Chookagian +1 No. 2 Jessica Eye No. 3 Joanne Calderwood +2 No. 4 Liz Carmouche -1 No. 5 Jennifer Maia -1 No. 6 Viviane Araujo +1 No. 7 Andrea Lee -1 No. 8 Roxanne Modafferi No. 9 Lauren Murphy No. 10 Alexis Davis No. 11 Montana De La Rosa No. 12 Maycee Barber No. 13 Antonina Shevchenko No. 14 Mara Romero Borella No. 15 Gillian Robertson UFC.com

There has been a little shake-up in the division after Joanne Calderwood bested Andrea Lee. Calderwood makes her move to No. 3, and Lee dropped to No. 7.

Viviane Araujo moved to No. 6 due to Lee's loss.

The victory puts Calderwood in contention for a title shot once more. She will likely need another win later this year or in early-2020 to earn that shot, but moving to No. 3 makes her one of the next in line.

Due to the shift, Katlyn Chookagian moved into a tie with Jessica Eye as the division's top contender following UFC 242. She battles No. 5-ranked Jennifer Maia on November 2 in Madison Square Garden. It would seem that the fight would serve as a title eliminator.

Lightweight

Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov No. 1 Tony Ferguson +1 No. 2 Dustin Poirier -1 No. 3 Conor McGregor No. 4 Donald Cerrone No. 5 Justin Gaethje No. 6 Al Iaquinta No. 7 Paul Felder +3 No. 8 Kevin Lee No. 9 Edson Barboza -2 No. 10 Anthony Pettis -1 No. 11 Gregor Gillespie No. 12 Charles Oliveira No. 13 Alexander Hernandez No. 14 Islam Makhachev +1 No. 15 Dan Hooker -1 UFC.com

Unsurprisingly, the lightweight division had the most movement. It was a card built around the lightweight title and had a lightweight co-main event along with several other 155-pound bouts.

Starting at the top, Poirier loses the interim title tag and drops to No. 2 behind Tony Ferguson. The Ferugson-Nurmagomedov clash seems inevitable at this point, and it will be a long-awaited clash between the division's top two talents.

Islam Makhachev's main card victory puts him a spot higher on the board, but surprisingly Carlos Diego Ferreira's impressive showing did not earn him a spot on the rankings.

The biggest beneficiary of the evening was Paul Felder. He evened the score with Edson Barboza and jumped three spots to No. 7 in the division. He has earned a shot at the top five after the performance in Abu Dhabi. Due to the competitive fight, Barboza only fell two slots to No. 9 keeping himself very much in the mix at lightweight.

This is still Nurmagomedov's division, but there is a lot of talent behind him shifting around in the rankings trying to be the next man up to challenge him for UFC glory.

Middleweight

Champion: Robert Whittaker No. 1 Israel Adesanya (interim champion) No. 2 Paulo Costa No. 3 Yoel Romero No. 4 Kelvin Gastelum No. 5 Jack Hermansson No. 6 Ronaldo Souza No. 7 Chris Weidman No. 8 Derek Brunson No. 9 Jared Cannonier No. 10 Ian Heinisch No. 11 Brad Tavares No. 12 Uriah Hall No. 13 Antonio Carlos Junior No. 14 Omari Akhmedov NR No. 15 Krzysztof Jotko UFC.com

Omari Akhmedov picked up a victory on the UFC Fight Pass prelims at UFC 242, and while it was a non-descript win it still pushed him into the rankings. He leap-frogged over Krzysztof Jotko to the No. 14 position. Who fell? Former pound-for-pound king Anderson Silva. The former champion of the division slipped right past Jotko and off the board.

Heavyweight

Champion: Stipe Miocic No. 1 Daniel Cormier No. 2 Francis Ngannou No. 3 Curtis Blaydes +1 No. 4 Junior dos Santos -1 No. 5 Derrick Lewis No. 6 Alexander Volkov No. 7 Alistair Overeem No. 8 Cain Velasquez No. 9 Blagoy Ivanov +1 No. 10 Shamil Aburakhimov -1 No. 11 Walt Harris No. 12 Aleksei Oleinik No. 13 Tai Tuivasa No. 14 Marcin Tybura No. 15 Augusto Sakai UFC.com

Curtis Blaydes had no issue with Shamil Abdurakhimov in their fight on the main card, and the rankings were only minimally impacted afterward. Blaydes moved up one spot, past Junior dos Santos, to become the No. 3-ranked contender. Having only lost to Francis Ngannou, this opens up potential pathways to the title in 2020.

Abdurakhimov fell from No. 9 to No. 10, Blagoy Ivanov moved up into his spot.

Pound-for-Pound

#1 Pound for Pound: Jon Jones No. 2 Khabib Nurmagomedov No. 3 Henry Cejudo No. 4 Stipe Miocic No. 5 Amanda Nunes No. 6 Daniel Cormier +1 No. 7 Max Holloway -1 No. 8 Kamaru Usman +1 No. 9 Tony Ferguson +1 No. 10 Robert Whittaker +1 No. 11 Conor McGregor +2 No. 12 Valentina Shevchenko No. 13 Dustin Poirier -5 No. 14 Israel Adesanya +1 No. 15 Tyron Woodley -1 UFC.com

The P4P rankings got a little shake-up as voters dropped Dustin Poirier five spots to No. 13. Conor McGregor leap-frogged Valentina Shevchenko to the No. 11 spot although she has been the far more active and dominant fighter in recent months.

Daniel Cormier moved past Max Holloway to No. 6 on the list in spite of neither having fought. Cormier is coming off the TKO loss to Stipe Miocic at UFC 241, and with a little more breathing room from that event, Cormier seems to be getting a little respect back from some voters.