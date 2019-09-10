Kingsley Coman Goal Leads France to 3-0 Win vs. Andorra in Euro 2020 Qualifying

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

France won for the fifth time in six qualifying matches for UEFA Euro 2020 after beating Andorra 3-0 in Group H on Tuesday. Kingsley Coman, who scored twice during Saturday's 4-1 win over Albania, found the net again, while Clement Lenglet also headed in for Les Bleus at the Stade de France.

Substitute Wissam Ben Yedder added some gloss to the scoreline in stoppage time.

It might have been a more emphatic victory, but Antoine Griezmann saw a penalty saved by Josep Gomes, who made a number of fine stops in the Andorra goal. Griezmann had also missed a spot-kick against Albania and failed to find the net for a second match running.

Victory keeps the 2018 FIFA World Cup winners ahead of Turkey on goal difference in the group and seemingly a lock to qualify for next summer's tournament.

Coman picked up where he left off against Albania by netting his third goal in two matches after 18 minutes. The Bayern Munich winger profited from an astute through pass by Jonathan Ikone, who made his senior international debut as a goalscoring substitute during the win over Albania.

Another newcomer catching the eye was Lyon right-back Leo Dubois. His raiding runs and pinpoint deliveries were causing havoc among the visitors' defence.

Surprisingly, neither Griezmann nor Giroud were able to capitalise on Dubois' crosses before the break. Griezmann also couldn't make good after Moises San Nicolas felled him in the box after 27 minutes.

The Barcelona forward saw his effort from 12 yards rebuffed by impressive Andorra goalkeeper Josep Gomes. He had already produced a spectacular stop to deny Giroud's low, left-footed drive toward the bottom corner.

Griezmann, who also fluffed his lines from the spot against Albania, did make amends seven minutes into the second half when he guided a free-kick onto the head of Lenglet for Les Bleus' second.

Coman might have sealed his brace with 20 minutes to play, but instead he crashed his effort off the bar after more good work from Everton left-back Lucas Digne, who was matching Dubois for industry and enterprise.

France continued to press, and Griezmann was denied by Gomes after fine work by Corentin Tolisso at the tip of midfield. Meanwhile, the forward-thinking Digne pulled a shot wide from distance.

There was still time for Monaco striker Ben Yedder, who entered the fray in place of Giroud, to convert from inside the box. His goal put a flourish on a routine, workmanlike performance.

France can play better, and coach Didier Deschamps will want to see Griezmann back among the goals at this level soon. Even so, Les Bleus look to have enough quality in forward areas to continue bossing this group.

What's Next?

France are away to Iceland on Friday, 11 October, while Andorra will host Moldova on the same day.