NFLPA Contacts NFL After Browns Fan Throws Beer at Titans Players in Week 1

NFLPA Contacts NFL After Browns Fan Throws Beer at Titans Players in Week 1September 10, 2019
The NFL Players Association has contacted the league office after a Cleveland Browns fan threw beer on Tennessee Titans players during the team's season opener at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday.
The incident came in the game's final minutes, when Tennessee cornerback Malcolm Butler put the finishing touches on a 43-13 victory with a 38-yard pick-six on a Baker Mayfield pass. After the game, Titans defensive back Logan Ryan used social media to call out the fan's actions:
Logan Ryan @RealLoganRyan
They can pour beer on us because we’re just athletes right? We’re just entertainment & since they purchased a ticket they can act how they want? 👀 @NFL @NFLPA @Browns @Titans https://t.co/fpCfEOhC1V
The NFLPA took notice:
NFLPA @NFLPA
@RealLoganRyan @NFL @Browns @Titans Thanks for flagging this with us Logan. We’ve gone ahead and contacted league security to address the matter. Please send us a DM if you have any further questions/concerns.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
