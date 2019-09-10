NFLPA Contacts NFL After Browns Fan Throws Beer at Titans Players in Week 1

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The NFL Players Association has contacted the league office after a Cleveland Browns fan threw beer on Tennessee Titans players during the team's season opener at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday.

The incident came in the game's final minutes, when Tennessee cornerback Malcolm Butler put the finishing touches on a 43-13 victory with a 38-yard pick-six on a Baker Mayfield pass. After the game, Titans defensive back Logan Ryan used social media to call out the fan's actions:

The NFLPA took notice:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.