FIBA World Cup 2019 Results: Spain, Argentina Advance to Semi-Finals

WANG ZHAO/Getty Images

Marc Gasol and Spain booked their semi-final spot in the 2019 FIBA World Cup on Tuesday, easily dispatching Poland. Ricky Rubio became the tournament's all-time assist leader during the win.

There was an upset in the other quarter-final, with Argentina beating Serbia. Facundo Campazzo was the star for the South Americans, delivering 12 assists.

Here are the full scores from Tuesday:

Argentina 97-87 Serbia

Spain 90-78 Poland

Spain got a big outing from both Rubio and Willy Hernangomez in their win over Poland, setting up a date with Australia or the Czech Republic in the semi-finals.

Rubio fell just one assist short of a double-double and scored 19 points, while Hernangomez added 18 points in less than 17 minutes of action.

Gasol scored just 10 points, but he played a significant role as a passer. He had seven assists, including this dime:

Poland kept pace with the Spaniards for the bulk of the first half but could never put a decisive run together to take a lead. A.J. Slaughter led the way with 19 points.

Trickery and creativity proved the difference in Argentina's 10-point win over Serbia, who dominated on the glass but kept getting caught out in transition.

They ran into an unleashed Campazzo, who finished with a double-double after dishing out 12 assists and scoring 18 points.

The Real Madrid man is one of the best passers to never play in the NBA, and he was up to his usual tricks against the Serbs:

Serbia were able to keep things close for three quarters, but despite their edge on the boards, they always seemed second-best in just about every other area of the game.

Luis Scola scored 20 points and went 4-5 from the free-throw line, and Patricio Garino finished with 15 points.

Argentina pulled away in the final quarter with more highlight-reel basketball:

Bogdan Bogdanovic led the Serbs with 21 points, while Nemanja Bjelica scored 18 and Jokic had 16. The team shot under 30 percent from behind the three-point line, however, and gave up 27 points off turnovers.

Argentina will play the winner of the clash between the United States and France.