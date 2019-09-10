Roberto Martinez Says Kevin De Bruyne Is 'In the Best Moment of His Career'

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has said Kevin De Bruyne is playing the best football of his career after his masterclass against Scotland.

De Bruyne was on fire for the national side on Monday, scoring one goal and setting up three in a 4-0 win over the Scots. The victory for Belgium sees them extend their perfect record in UEFA 2020 European Championship qualifying, winning all six of their games in Group I.

The Manchester City star's performance was a continuation of his tremendous start to the season, and Martinez praised his charge, per Sky Sports (h/t Josh Thomas of Goal):

"He's been very, very good for a long time now. I think he's in the best moment of his career.

"This campaign has started with a freshness and real driven feeling of playing at his best, and when he does that he's as good as it gets. There's no other midfield player that can create space, a playmaker that can execute the passes that he does. It's a joy to see him fitting into the group."

After assisting Romelu Lukaku, Thomas Vermaelen and Toby Alderweireld in the first half, De Bruyne expertly tucked away Belgium's fourth goal in the second period:

Sky Sports Statto provided the numbers behind an incredible display from the 28-year-old:

Per OptaJose, he is the first player to register three assists in the same game in Euro 2020 qualifying:

De Bruyne was also asked if he feels as though there are any players performing to a higher standard in the world at the moment than him.

"Fortunately, I don't have to judge that," said the City midfielder. "I just have to play well. I'm just content. I'm feeling good."

De Bruyne will be delighted to be playing regular football again since his 2018-19 season was regularly disrupted by injury issues. In the campaign before, he was arguably the standout player in the Premier League, and he helped City waltz to the title with a record 100-point haul.

City were still able to finish top last season and notched 98 points. With that in mind, the prospect of an in-form De Bruyne being back in the side is ominous for the rest of the Premier League.

Football writer Stefan Bienkowski also expects De Bruyne to play a big role for Belgium in next summer's European Championships:

City manager Pep Guardiola will be pleased to see his star midfielder come through the international break unscathed. De Bruyne's confidence should also be sky-high on Saturday, when the champions travel to newly-promoted Norwich City in the evening kick-off.

De Bruyne will need to show consistency of form and fitness to match his stunning exploits from the 2017-18 campaign. Having shone for club and country early in the current term, the indications are that the Belgian will be a force of nature to contend with over the coming months.