Week 2 NFL Picks: Latest Betting Odds, Vegas Spreads and Projections

Week 1 of the NFL season never goes exactly according to plans.

The New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens were favorites in their matchups, but both surprised with huge blowout wins that were well above the betting lines for those games. The Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers were all road underdogs, yet all three earned victories.

More betting upsets could be in store in Week 2. Here's a look at the full schedule of games, along with the lines and predictions for each of the 16 matchups.

Week 2 NFL Odds and Picks

Picks are in bold and made against the spread.

Tampa Bay at Carolina (-6.5)

Arizona at Baltimore (-13.5)

Buffalo (-2) at N.Y. Giants

Dallas (-4.5) at Washington

Indianapolis at Tennessee (-3)

Jacksonville at Houston (-8.5)

L.A. Chargers (-2.5) at Detroit

Minnesota at Green Bay (-2.5)

New England (-19) at Miami

San Francisco at Cincinnati (-1.5)

Seattle at Pittsburgh (-3.5)

Kansas City (-9.5) at Oakland

Chicago at Denver (Even)

New Orleans at L.A. Rams (-2.5)

Philadelphia at Atlanta (Even)

Cleveland (-2.5) at N.Y. Jets

Three Closest Matchups

Chicago at Denver (Even)

The Bears and Broncos will both be looking to bounce back from Week 1 losses. Chicago fell 10-3 to Green Bay in last Thursday's NFL opener, while Denver lost to Oakland 24-16 on Monday night in the final game of the opening week.

Although this matchup has an even betting line, the Bears should be the better team this season and they're the safer team to bet on for this game.

Chicago's defense had a strong start to the season as it held Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to 10 points, giving up the only touchdown of the game in the second quarter. However, the Bears will need their offense to perform better, as they scored a field goal on their second drive and then nothing else the rest of the way.

This could be a close game between two teams with solid defenses, but expect Chicago to edge Denver in the end.

Philadelphia at Atlanta (Even)

The Eagles overcame a 17-point deficit to win their opener at home against the Redskins. Now, they have a challenging road matchup against the Falcons on Sunday night.

Atlanta may have lost 28-12 in its opener at Minnesota, but the Falcons have some talented players that should help them contend in the NFC this season.

Sunday night's game should be a competitive one between these two teams that could be battling for playoff spots later in the season. But the Eagles may be just a bit better.

If Carson Wentz continues to play well, that takes Philadelphia's offense to a different level. Plus, he appears to have established a strong connection with veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson, so perhaps another big Jackson touchdown could give the Eagles the edge over the Falcons.

Buffalo (-2) at N.Y. Giants

The Bills played their season opener at MetLife Stadium, as they overcame a 16-point deficit to beat the Jets 17-16. Now, they'll return to East Rutherford, N.J., to play the Giants in Week 2.

Although Buffalo didn't score a touchdown until the fourth quarter, it played well enough late to avoid a loss this past weekend. It may need a better start against the Giants, who can quickly put up points with talented players such as running back Saquon Barkley and tight end Evan Engram on their offense.

But New York lost 35-17 in its season opener at Dallas, and it could be a tough season for the Giants as their young defense could struggle to stop most opposing offenses.

Expect Buffalo to carry over some offensive momentum from its season-opening win while going on the road to earn another victory to start its season 2-0.