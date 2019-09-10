Douglas Costa Says Manchester United Summer Transfer Talk Is 'Baseless'

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Juventus winger Douglas Costa has dismissed recent speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United.

Speaking to MailOnline in an interview published on Monday, an intermediary said to have helped broker Costa's transfer to Juventus in 2017—Giovanni Branchini—said there was "strong" interest from the Red Devils in the Brazil international this summer.

However, Costa has made it clear he is loyal to Juventus and told supporters who they should listen to when it comes to talk regarding his future, per Football Italia:

"I'm writing to deny the baseless news published today, which said I was in negotiations with some clubs during the last transfer window.

"Since the start of this season, I've been clear that I wanted to stay here to win trophies and give blood for the Juve jersey. Junior Mendoza is my only agent and the only person authorised to speak on my behalf."

The 28-year-old moved to Juventus on loan from Bayern Munich for the 2017-18 season, and the deal was made permanent in the summer of 2018.

Costa has endured a mixed time with the Serie A side, although he's started the current campaign well, playing on the right flank in both of Juventus' top-flight matches so far this term.

In the thrilling 4-3 win over Napoli, Costa set up two goals. He was also impressive on the opening day of the Serie A campaign, when Juventus battled to a 1-0 win over Parma:

The manner in which Costa has rediscovered his form will surprise some Juventus supporters, as many anticipated he would be moved on this summer as part of a rebuild under new manager Maurizio Sarri.

A year ago, Costa was sent off in a 2-1 win over Sassuolo. The Brazilian aimed an elbow and a headbutt at Federico Di Francesco, before spitting in his face. Costa later apologised for his conduct and was issued with a four-game ban:

After that suspension, the Brazilian struggled to get back up to speed in the remaining months of the campaign, eventually making just seven Serie A starts in total. But with his blistering speed and mesmerising skill, he can be a huge asset to the side should Sarri draw the best from him.

United would have no doubt benefitted from having a player like Costa because manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is short of attacking depth.

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette questioned United's transfer strategy following the departures of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku, with no replacement secured for either:

Daniel James has taken to Premier League football quicker than many anticipated and has brought a freshness to the United attack. The Welshman, who arrived in the summer from Swansea City, has three goals in four top-flight appearances following his transfer from Swansea City.

The other options available to Solskjaer to line up in the forward positions are limited to Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and 17-year-old Mason Greenwood.