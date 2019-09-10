Sergio Ramos: 'Real Madrid Always Has the Door Open' for Players Like Paul Pogba

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has said the club "always has the door open" for players like Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Pogba was linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in particular throughout the summer transfer window, with reports suggesting he was keen on the transfer to Spain.

A deal never materialised, but Ramos spoke at the premiere of his new Amazon Prime series, El Corazon de Sergio Ramos (h/t Mikael McKenzie of the Daily Express), and said:

"I think Real Madrid always has the door open for good players such as him."

"For me, Pogba is one of the great players. He is different, and he has shown his value at Juventus and now Manchester United. I think he brings balance to a team. He has a great offensive influence, and he has this amazing physique."

The links between the two parties appear to have strengthened since Zinedine Zidane was reappointed Real manager in March.

Spanish football writer Sid Lowe recently spoke to the BBC's Dan Walker on Football Focus (h/t Match of the Day) and expressed how high a priority Pogba was for his French compatriot:

The Red Devils appear to be lacking the quality or immediate silverware threat they would likely require to tempt the player to stay. Pogba's current contract is set to expire in June 2021 (with the option of an extra year).

United lost Ander Herrera this past summer, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may be forced to consider the likes of Angel Gomes, 19, and James Garner, 18, as first-team options in midfield.

Journalist John Bennett recently touched upon the lack of players at the core of Solskjaer's side:

United didn't properly replace Herrera over the summer and have promoted Andreas Pereira as a senior option in his place.

James Robson of the Evening Standard recently wrote about Pogba's public gestures towards leaving the club, despite the fact he found out in June that he wouldn't be allowed to depart.

Former Red Devil Patrice Evra said at the end of August that he felt Pogba was focused on the project in Manchester, via Goal:

Ramos knows the ageing figure of 34-year-old Luka Modric—who has a contract with Real until the end of this season—will need replacing in the near future.

The defender's comments will only encourage Real supporters amid the club's alleged interest in the player.

Pogba will be expected to feature for United on Saturday when they host Leicester City in their return from the international break, hoping to end a run of three league games without a win.