Raiders' Gareon Conley Carted Off on Stretcher After Suffering Neck Injury

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Football took a backseat for a scary moment during the third quarter of Monday's game between the Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders.

Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley was carted off the field on a stretcher after teammate Johnathan Abram's leg hit his head. Myles Simmons of the Las Vegas Review-Journal noted the Ohio State product gave the fans a thumbs-up as he was carted off, and Levi Damien of Silver and Black Pride said, "Hopefully this turns out to be precautionary only."

The Raiders ruled Conley out for the remainder of the game with a neck injury.

Abram tackled running back Royce Freeman along the sideline and was called for a personal foul penalty for initiating contact by lowering his helmet. As his body swung around, his leg hit Conley's helmet, and the cornerback remained down for some time before he was placed on the stretcher.

Oakland selected Conley 24th overall in the 2017 NFL draft. He missed training camp and the preseason because of a shin injury and played only two games as a rookie.

He bounced back last year with 37 tackles and three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, in 15 games and appeared primed to break out in his third season.