Brock Lesnar's Shock Return Sets Up Epic Kofi Feud, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

Credit: WWE.com

Whether it is good or bad, WWE can always be trusted to shake things up when it matters most.

Following his grueling victory over Randy Orton, Kofi Kingston got no chance to rest on his laurels as his next title contender arrived in the form of Brock Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate immediately established himself as the biggest challenger the WWE champion has ever faced, but he was not the only one stepping up to a SmackDown champion.

From Ali refusing to let his win over Shinsuke Nakamura be ignored to Carmella standing up to her friend Bayley, challengers emerged anew for SmackDown Live.

Alongside the continued dominance and destruction of Erick Rowan and Luke Harper, the September 17 edition of SmackDown set the stage for massive potential matches to come.