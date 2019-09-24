Rey Mysterio's Last Big Shot, The Fiend Has Another Victim, More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Preparing for a season premiere, the September 23 edition of WWE Raw featured teases more than anything else. Multiple stars showed they might be on the rise sooner rather than later.

A shot at the Universal Championship was on the line in a stacked Fatal 5-Way elimination match between AJ Styles, Bobby Roode, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rey Mysterio.

Baron Corbin and Chad Gable went at it again in another action-packed fight between newly heated rivals, while Nikki Cross looked to prove herself against Sasha Banks after The Boss and Bayley attempted to humiliate her last week.

Rusev continued to rebuild himself after returning to a lukewarm reception last week as a part of the awkward Maria and Mike Kanellis storyline.

As Bray Wyatt watched closely from the Firefly Fun House, Braun Strowman demanded a second chance to take down Seth Rollins, and it was granted.

These moments set up a show filled with potential for excitement and left fans with much to think about before the next real shake-up.