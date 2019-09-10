WWE Pushes Midcard Stars with Baron Corbin, Cedric Alexander, More Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE made a singular promise with Clash of Champion. Every single championship will be on the line. Because of this, everyone on the roster was scrambling to earn one of those title opportunities on the final show before Sunday.

Baron Corbin earned his spot in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament by pulling off a surprise upset over Ricochet and Samoa Joe. He may not be the popular option, but he certainly caused a lot of fans to react.

The Viking Raiders and Cedric Alexander made their own statements throughout the night by sticking it to The OC. The talented stars picked up a major main event win that should indicate their bright future to come.

One champion was not so fortunate on the night as Bayley fell in a tag team match alongside her best friend Sasha Banks. It was a surprising and questionable booking decision that leaves the newly reformed team without any momentum.

These were the moments that defined the final Raw before Clash of Champions and shaped the future of a few surprise standouts.