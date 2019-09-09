WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 9

3 of 7

Raw women's champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair put aside their differences to battle the reunited Sasha Banks and SmackDown women's champion Bayley in a high-profile tag bout between the original Four Horsewomen of NXT.

Flair and Lynch wasted little time, taking the fight right to their opponents, seeking vengeance for the assaults they endured a week ago. The Man and The Queen left their rivals reeling heading into the break.

Back from the break, Bayley and Banks settled things down and isolated Flair from her partner. Charlotte fought back and made the tag to Lynch but The Man soon fell prey to a similar fate, enduring a concentrated beating at the hands of the heels.

An inverted DDT allowed Lynch to create separation. Flair tagged in and fired off on Bayley and Banks. She sent The Boss face-first into the turnbuckle and dropped her with a neckbreaker for two. Banks fought her way back into the match and delivered a Bank Statement. Flair countered into the Figure Eight but an alert, desperate Bayley launched Lynch into her partner, breaking up the submission.

Banks dropped Flair with Meteora heading into the break.

The heels again isolated Flair but their control was short-lived as the second-generation competitor tagged Lynch. The Raw brand's top female competitor unloaded on Bayley and her Clash of Champions opponent, downing Banks on the floor.

Flair escaped a double suplex attempt by the heels and Lynch downed them with a double dropkick. A leg drop by The Man followed and Flair delivered a moonsault for a very close near-fall broken up by Banks.

At ringside, Lynch sent Banks into the steel steps and applied the Disarmer. Bayley broke it up and sent Lynch into the barricade with a Bayley-to-Belly. The SmackDown women's champion followed with a German suplex to Flair on the floor as chants of "this is awesome" rained down from the stands.

Bayley tried for the top-rope elbow drop but Flair got her foot up. Banks provided a momentary distraction and Bayley scored a near-fall. Flair recovered and delivered Natural Selection for the pinfall victory.

Result

Lynch and Flair defeated Banks and Bayley

Grade

A+

Analysis

A match befitting the enormity of a show in Madison Square Garden.

This was extraordinary. The action was great. The in-ring chemistry of these four women is as strong, if not better, than it was at the height of their NXT careers. Bayley and Banks are a wonderful team and though their loss here may ignite discussion of WWE Creative cutting their momentum off, that will not be the case when they roll into Clash of Champions and leave with both the Raw and SmackDown women's titles.

Flair is such a superb worker that she can seamlessly weave in and out of babyface and heel roles for the sake of the match, as seen here by her fiery offense that kept the opposition off-guard.

This easily could have main evented this show and there is no one in the stands that would have been disappointed or could have argued against it. It was that good.