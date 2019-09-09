NBA Rumors: Grizzlies Refusing to Engage in Buyout Talks with Andre Iguodala

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst ISeptember 9, 2019

Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala (9) against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA basketball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, March 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

It seems Andre Iguodala and the Memphis Grizzlies aren't seeing eye to eye. 

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Grizzlies want the 35-year-old All-Star to report to training camp while also "refusing right now" to engage a buyout.

Iguodala landed in Memphis when he was traded by the Golden State Warriors, for whom he had played for since 2013, in early July. The Warriors needed to unload his salary to acquire D'Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade with the Brooklyn Nets

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

