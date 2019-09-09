NBA Won't Allow 'Ninja-Style Headwear' to Be Worn by Players During Games

NBA Won't Allow 'Ninja-Style Headwear' to Be Worn by Players During GamesSeptember 9, 2019
The NBA will no longer allow players to wear the "ninja-style" headbands that some players wore last season, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
The NBA notified teams that it won't allow players to wear "ninja-style headwear" this season, NBA spokesman Mike Bass tells ESPN. The headwear "...hasn't been through the league approval process. Teams have raised concerns regarding safety and consistency of size, length ..."
Competition Committee is discussing issue in meetings today. As Bass said, teams raised concern about size, length "how they are tied which requires a thorough review before consideration of any rule change." Among players who wore them: Jimmy Butler, Jrue Holiday, Jarrett Allen. https://t.co/Agak7SLS9V
There was a prevailing theory as to why the NBA might be taking such a stance on an otherwise innocuous piece of gear:
I wonder if these eventually make a comeback once there are swooshes and/or NBA logos on them. https://t.co/h9sadbC8mQ
Translated: Nike didn't officially make and market these yet, so we need to wait for them to catch up. https://t.co/kZXzHAgMCe
By successfully lobbying the NBA that headbands are part of the uniform, Nike will now be able to develop and sell their own ninja headbands and players who want to wear them will have to wear Nike’s.
that nba bandana thing seems like something that’ll get changed the second nike realizes it can just put a swoosh on a piece of cloth and sell them
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
