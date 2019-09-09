NBA Won't Allow 'Ninja-Style Headwear' to Be Worn by Players During Games

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 9, 2019

Philadelphia 76ers' Jimmy Butler (23) and Mike Scott (1) in action during an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 123-110. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez/Associated Press

The NBA will no longer allow players to wear the "ninja-style" headbands that some players wore last season, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

There was a prevailing theory as to why the NBA might be taking such a stance on an otherwise innocuous piece of gear:

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

