Kevin De Bruyne, Belgium Crush Scotland in Euro 2020 Qualifying

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistSeptember 9, 2019

Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne, second left, kicks the ball as he is chased by Scotland's Robert Snodgrass during the Euro 2020 group I qualifying soccer match between Scotland and Belgium at Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
Scott Heppell/Associated Press

Scotland slipped to a damaging defeat in the qualification campaign for UEFA Euro 2020 after a 4-0 result to Belgium on Monday. 

Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne provided three assists, creating goals for Romelu Lukaku, Thomas Vermaelen and Toby Alderweireld, before scoring himself late on at Glasgow's Hampden Park.  

The Scots trail second-place Russia in Group I and are in danger of missing out on automatic qualification for next summer's tournament. By contrast, the Red Devils already look like a lock to qualify after winning for the sixth time in as many matches.

      

What's Next?

Scotland face second-place Russia in Moscow on October 10, while Belgium host San Marino on the same day.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

