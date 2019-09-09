Shane McMahon's Absence Explained, NXT Street Fight Booked, Matt Hardy's Future

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Shane McMahon Reportedly Absent Due to Jury Duty

Not that many fans were complaining, but Shane McMahon was conspicuously absent from last week's SmackDown Live. The reasoning behind McMahon's absence wasn't mentioned on the broadcast, and it left Kevin Owens in stasis as his program with the so-called "Best in the World" continues.

Now it appears we have an answer.

According to a Twitter user, McMahon was on jury duty near New York City:

It appears based on the past tense used in the tweets that we can expect McMahon back on WWE programming this week.

Matt Riddle, Killian Dain to Have Street Fight on First Live NXT

NXT added the match to the stacked card in a tweet Monday:

The first live NXT on USA will also feature Velveteen Dream defending the North American championship against Roderick Strong, along with an Io Shirai vs. Mia Yim vs. Bianca Belair triple threat match to determine the No. 1 contender for Shayna Baszler's NXT women's title.



The quality of matches here should border on TakeOver-level, so much so that it's a shame only the first hour of the show will be broadcast on USA. It's hard to determine what level of carryover the show will have from USA over to the WWE Network for its second live hour.

NXT may also be booking itself into a corner by throwing the kitchen sink at the first week of programming and not saving a couple things for October when they go head-to-head against AEW's debut.

Still, Riddle-Dain in a street fight should be incredible.

Matt Hardy Says He Has 'A Few Years' Left in the Ring

While Matt Hardy has been essentially on the sidelines while his brother, Jeff, recovers from injury, it appears he has no plans of hanging up his boots anytime soon.

Hardy responded to a fan reply on Twitter, saying he believes he has a few years remaining in the ring before moving behind the scenes.

The 44-year-old has had plenty of time to get his body right while being off television, but it's unclear if the Hardys have a future in WWE. Their contracts end in March 2020, per Joshua Gagnon of Wrestling Inc., and Jeff has no timetable for his return.

It's possible they will sign new contracts for one last legacy run, but Impact or AEW could make a major offer to bolster their tag team divisions. One last run in Impact would be a good closing career arc for Matt, who rejuvenated his career with the Broken gimmick.