Jorginho's Agent: Chelsea Midfielder Wants to Stay 'At Least Another 4 Years'

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has said the former Napoli man does not plan on leaving the club and would like to spend at least four more years in west London.

Speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss (h/t Goal's Chris Burton), Joao Santos was asked about the rumours linking his client to Juventus. Santos said: "No, nothing of the sort happened. We have a mid-to-long-term project with Chelsea, similar to when he joined Hellas Verona and then Napoli. There are five years left on his contract and let’s say he’d like to stay for at least another four years."

Rumours started when Maurizio Sarri moved from Chelsea to Turin to coach the Bianconeri. Santos himself fuelled the speculation during an interview with Tuttomercatoweb (h/t Goal's Daniel Lewis).

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Sarri and Jorginho have long had a close working relationship. The former unlocked his full potential at Napoli, and when he came to the Premier League, he brought the Italy international with him.

His intricate playing system, known as 'Sarriball,' heavily relied on Jorginho's passing prowess. When it became clear he would move to Juventus, it made sense for him to want to bring the 27-year-old along once again.

Chelsea were unable to sign new players in the summer, however, making a sale of Jorginho highly unlikely.

The midfielder has started the 2019-20 campaign well and scored for the Azzurri in the 2-1 win over Finland:

In the Premier League, he has started all four of Chelsea's matches so far, establishing himself as a key player under manager Frank Lampard.

Sarri has used Bosnia & Herzegovina international Miralem Pjanic in the role Jorginho used to occupy in his system, and Juventus have started the season with two wins.

The tactician also has the likes of Adrien Rabiot and Rodrigo Bentancur who can play in that role. With plenty of midfield depth in the squad, the Bianconeri are unlikely to make a play for Jorginho anytime soon.