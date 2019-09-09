Josh Allen Getting Advice from a Big-Time Defender

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoSeptember 9, 2019

  1. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  2. Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets

  3. Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl

  4. Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee

  5. Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses

  6. Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl

  7. The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place

  8. NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL

  9. JuJu Is a Man of the People

  10. Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire

  11. Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉

  12. Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too

  13. Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR

  14. Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V

  15. Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service

  16. Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB

  17. Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  18. B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2

  19. Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  20. Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1

Right Arrow Icon

Rookie Josh Allen could learn a lot from a former Pro Bowler who proved he was much more than the scouts predicted.

Related

    Jags trade for Dobbs

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    Jags trade for Dobbs

    Big Cat Country
    via Big Cat Country

    What’s next for the Jaguars at QB now that Nick Foles is out?

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    What’s next for the Jaguars at QB now that Nick Foles is out?

    SBNation.com
    via SBNation.com

    Jaguars need Gardner Minshew to save their season

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    Jaguars need Gardner Minshew to save their season

    Michael DiRocco
    via ESPN.com

    Report: Tyreek Might Go on IR/Return

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Tyreek Might Go on IR/Return

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report