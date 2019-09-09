Kemba Walker, USA Beat Brazil to Advance to 2019 FIBA World Cup Quarterfinals

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Its FIBA World Cup tournament hasn't always been the prettiest, but Team USA will advance to the quarterfinals.

Kemba Walker and Myles Turner each scored 16 points, leading the United States to a 89-73 win over Brazil in their final Group K game in China.

The result eliminated Brazil from the tournament and allowed the Czech Republic to advance to the final eight. Greece, Czech Republic and Brazil each finished with matching 3-2 records, but the Czechs advanced on the back of their plus-22 point differential.

The United States will play France in Wednesday's quarterfinals. The French were undefeated until a last-minute loss to Australia on Monday and the Aussies defeated the United States in exhibition play, so the U.S. will go into the 7 a.m. ET game (7 p.m. local) in real danger of being upset.

