Kemba Walker, USA Beat Brazil to Advance to 2019 FIBA World Cup Quarterfinals

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 9, 2019

SHENZHEN, CHINA - SEPTEMBER 9: Kemba Walker #15 and Donovan Mitchell #5 of the USA Basketball Men's National Team chats against Team Brazil during the 2019 FIBA World Cup Classification Round at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center on September 9, 2019 in Shenzhen, China. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Its FIBA World Cup tournament hasn't always been the prettiest, but Team USA will advance to the quarterfinals.

Kemba Walker and Myles Turner each scored 16 points, leading the United States to a 89-73 win over Brazil in their final Group K game in China.

The result eliminated Brazil from the tournament and allowed the Czech Republic to advance to the final eight. Greece, Czech Republic and Brazil each finished with matching 3-2 records, but the Czechs advanced on the back of their plus-22 point differential.

The United States will play France in Wednesday's quarterfinals. The French were undefeated until a last-minute loss to Australia on Monday and the Aussies defeated the United States in exhibition play, so the U.S. will go into the 7 a.m. ET game (7 p.m. local) in real danger of being upset. 

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Schroder Leads Germany Past Canada

    Team USA Basketball logo
    Team USA Basketball

    Schroder Leads Germany Past Canada

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lakers Apply for Disabled Player Exception for Cousins Injury

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers Apply for Disabled Player Exception for Cousins Injury

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Elena Delle Donne Joins 8 NBA Players in 50/40/90 Club 🙌

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Elena Delle Donne Joins 8 NBA Players in 50/40/90 Club 🙌

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Best FAs Still Available by Position

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Best FAs Still Available by Position

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report