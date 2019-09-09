Elena Delle Donne Makes WNBA History; Steph Curry, Steve Nash Praise Mystics SF

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

Elena Delle Donne can do it all.

On Sunday, the Washington Mystics star made history, becoming the first WNBA player to finish a regular season shooting 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from three-point range and 90 percent from the foul line. Her free throw percentage of 97.4 is a record for a player with at least 100 attempts, according to ESPN.

And her NBA contemporaries took notice.

Only eight players in NBA history have admission into the 50-40-90 club, per Ava Wallace of the Washington Post: Larry Bird, Mark Price, Reggie Miller, Steve Nash, Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Malcolm Brogdon. That's elite company to share.

Not surprisingly, Delle Donne led the Mystics to the best record in the WNBA this season (26-8) and a double-bye into the semifinals.