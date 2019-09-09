Emerson Palmieri Injury 'Nothing Serious,' Says Italy Manager Roberto Mancini

Claudio Villa/Getty Images

The injury Emerson Palmieri suffered in Italy's 2-1 defeat of Finland on Sunday is "nothing serious," according to Azzurri manager Roberto Mancini.

Emerson, who has been excellent for Chelsea so far in 2019-20, pulled up and was replaced by Alessandro Florenzi just eight minutes into the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier at the Tampere Stadium:

Mancini made it clear after the match, though, that the left-back was substituted largely as a precautionary measure, per Football Italia:

"It was nothing serious, he stopped to ensure it didn't get any worse. The defence did well, as Armando Izzo and Francesco Acerbi were playing together for the first time, but Alessandro Florenzi also impressed on the left, considering he was the only option we had remaining."

Mancini's comments will come as a relief to Chelsea manager Frank Lampard and Blues fans.

Emerson, 25, has played every minute of Chelsea's Premier League campaign so far this season after being a fringe player last term, and he has impressed:

After the end of the international break, Chelsea are back in action on Saturday at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It is a crucial clash for Lampard's charges, who have picked up just one win so far this season and sit 11th.

Wolves are one of the sides who could threaten Chelsea's top-six status this term in the Premier League, and Lampard will be eager to put out his strongest team.

Despite Mancini's comments, the Wolves clash could still come too soon for Emerson given his injury was serious enough for him to leave the pitch against Finland. But it seems clear he is not set for a long spell on the sidelines.

Italy edged past Finland without Emerson thanks to Jorginho's second-half penalty after Teemu Pukki had earlier cancelled out Ciro Immobile's opener.

After winning six from six in their qualifying campaign, Italy sit comfortably atop Group J, six points clear of second-placed Finland.